March 21 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed all classes of Radamantis (European Loan Conduit No. 24) plc, as follows: GBP101.2m class A (XS0263691346) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable GBP25.1m class B (XS0263697111) affirmed at 'AA+sf'; Outlook Stable GBP9.8m class C (XS0263697970) affirmed at 'AA-sf'; Outlook Stable GBP2.1m class D (XS0263698945) affirmed at 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable GBP22.9m class E (XS0263700279) affirmed at 'BBB+sf'; Outlook Stable GBP9.6m class G (XS0263695172) affirmed at 'Dsf'; Recovery Estimate 85% The affirmation of all classes reflects the continued stable performance of the two remaining loans and the full repayment of the largest (and in Fitch's view riskiest) remaining loan, the GBP262.3m Milton & Shire Houses loan, at the January 2012 interest payment date (IPD). The 15 Westferry Circus loan (57% of the pool), which matures in April 2012, is secured by an office property located on the Canary Wharf estate. It benefits from a lease to Morgan Stanley ('A'/Stable/'F1'), with 14.5 years remaining to first break. The loan performance has been stable since closing, with the most recent A-note interest cover ratio (ICR) standing at 1.56x. Fitch estimates the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio for the securitised A-note and whole loan to be 84% and 111% respectively. It is unlikely that the borrower will be able to repay the loan by its maturity, in the agency's view. If a loan extension was granted by the servicer, the limited excess rental income derived from the collateral (corresponding to a whole loan ICR of 1.1x) offers little scope for reducing leverage ratios in time for bond maturity in October 2015. Fitch therefore expects the loan will enter work-out. Transfer to special servicing would result in fees borne at the expense of the class G notes, as per the Hayes Park Estate Loan. The risk of further resultant loss is reflected in the 'Dsf' rating and recovery estimate of 85% for this tranche. The securitised LTV indicates the solid prospect of eventual repayment of this portion, which supports the ratings (and in the case of the class G, the recovery estimate) of the notes. Fitch also tested classes A, B, C and D for scenarios in which Morgan Stanley defaults on its lease. The other remaining loan, the South Quay Plaza loan (43% of the pool), is secured by a multi-let office building located in London's Docklands. Interest cover has been trending positively since late 2008 with the ICR now exceeding 2.0x. The collateral benefits from having several highly rated tenants. However, the weighted average lease term to break is low (3.16 years). Notwithstanding this, the absence of any junior debt and a Fitch LTV estimate of 60% should result in full repayment at loan maturity. If the other loan will have already been extended, and the sequential pay trigger is consequently not in breach, full timely repayment of South Quay Plaza ought to result in the class D notes being redeemed before the other notes. However, this series of events cannot be relied on in Fitch's analysis, which constrains the rating of this bond. Fitch will continue to monitor the performance of the transaction. A performance update will be made available shortly on the agency's website, www.fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. The sources of information used to assess these ratings were the issuer, servicer, and periodic cash manager and servicer reports. Applicable criteria, "EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria", dated 04 April 2011 and 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 4 August 2011, is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria