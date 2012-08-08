Overview
Rating Action
On Aug. 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate
credit rating on Covington, La.-based LOOP LLC (LOOP) to 'A-' from 'A'. The
outlook is negative. We also lowered our short-term rating on LOOP to 'A-2'
from 'A-1'. At the same time, we lowered our short-term rating on affiliated
LOCAP LLC to 'A-2' from 'A-1'.
Rationale
The rating actions reflect our view that the long-term trend of increasing
domestic onshore and Canadian crude oil production has weakened LOOP's
competitive position. These barrels coming from the domestic onshore and
Canadian crude oil producers directly compete with waterborne foreign imports,
which LOOP relies on for the majority of its throughput volume and operating
cash flow. As a result, we expect LOOP's throughput volume and financial
measures to weaken further. This is particularly detrimental for LOOP because
its import business generates approximately $0.05 to $0.10 more margin per
barrel than do domestic volumes. In our base-case projections, we estimate
that foreign imports will decline 5% relative to last year while U.S. demand
for crude will remain flat. As a result, we expect LOOP's debt to EBITDA to be
in the 5.0x to 5.5x range, its FFO to debt to be about 20%, and its EBITDA
interest coverage to be 8.0x at year-end 2012.
This longer term trend is exacerbated by the more immediate impact of part
owner Shell Oil Co.'s (Shell; AA/Stable/A-1+) Ho-Ho pipeline reversal
(proposed to run from Houma to Houston), which is slated to commence
operations by mid-2013. The Ho-Ho pipeline is currently the only way LOOP's
barrels are able to reach refineries located in West Louisiana/East Texas;
therefore, the reversal will effectively shut LOOP out of these large refining
markets. We estimate this scenario could lead to about a 30% drop in LOOP's
overall throughput volumes (excluding volumes received from terminalling the
reversed crude). Although Shell's proposed "Westward Ho" pipeline could help
LOOP reestablish its reach into the West Texas market, the project is not
expected to commence operations until late 2015. While we believe the Ho-Ho
reversal will pressure LOOP's credit measures, Shell's partial ownership
interest in and operational integration with LOOP offsets some of the
company's credit risk.
Besides Shell, LOOP's owners include Marathon Petroleum L.P., a subsidiary of
Marathon Petroleum Corp. (BBB/Stable/A-2); and Murphy Oil USA Inc., a
subsidiary of Murphy Oil Corp. (BBB/Stable/--). LOOP's importance to the daily
operations of its owners strengthens its credit profile. Specifically, the
'A-' corporate credit rating incorporates a one-notch uplift from LOOP's
'bbb+' stand-alone credit profile to reflect our belief that the company would
receive support from its owners under most circumstances. LOOP's strategic
importance to its parents, particularly Shell, reflects past capital
contributions, integration with the owners' other business divisions, and its
throughput and deficiency (T&D) agreements. The T&D agreements mandate that
obligors ship or cause to be shipped through LOOP enough oil for it to meet
its operating expenses and debt service on all first-stage debt, further
supporting the rating. If LOOP has a cash deficiency, each owner is obligated
to advance LOOP its pro rata share of the deficiency. The T&D agreements
(which are several, not joint) do not expire and cannot be legally abrogated
before LOOP retires its debt, which the owners back.
LOOP owns and operates a deepwater oil port 18 miles off the Louisiana coast
that provides offloading for deep-draft oil tankers unable to enter shallow
inland ports. Daily operational throughput capacity is about 900,000 barrels,
and design capacity is about 1.4 million barrels per day. LOOP also owns eight
underground salt dome storage caverns and 9 million barrels of above-ground
storage capacity. LOOP handles 13% of U.S. oil imports and is currently
connected to more than 50% of U.S. refining capacity. Most of the crude that
LOOP transports consists of long-haul imports and tie-ins from Gulf of Mexico
deepwater oil productions. The end refining markets in Petroleum
Administration for Defense Districts 2 and 3, where LOOP supplies the crude,
have the highest takeaway capacity for refined products.
The 'bbb+' stand-alone credit profile reflects the company's "strong" business
risk profile and "significant" financial risk profile under our criteria. LOOP
enjoys a unique competitive position as the sole offshore oil port operator
for deep-draft oil tankers in the Gulf of Mexico. However, this advantage is
partially offset by competitors' abilities to transfer oil from larger to
smaller vessels (called "lightering") within the Gulf, as well as by the
aforementioned secular trend of reduced imported crude oil into the Gulf. In
response to this trend, LOOP intends to bring new large fields in the U.S.
Gulf of Mexico on line over the next few years to reduce the system's reliance
on foreign cargoes. The projected increase in domestic offshore throughput
will help to offset part of the impact of lower foreign imports and any
reduction in throughput volumes from the more mature Mars field in the
deepwater Gulf.
We also lowered our short-term rating on LOCAP to 'A-2' from 'A-1'. LOCAP is
an affiliate of LOOP that operates a short-distance pipeline connecting LOOP's
storage terminal to arterial pipelines serving inland oil refineries. LOOP
manages LOCAP's operations under a management contract, but is not LOCAP's
owner. LOCAP is owned by Shell Oil Co. and Marathon Petroleum .L.P., a
subsidiary of Marathon Petroleum Corp.
We consider LOOP to have a "significant" financial risk profile on a
stand-alone basis under our criteria. Financial leverage is relatively high,
and we expect its 2012 debt to EBITDA to be 5.2x and funds from operations
(FFO) to debt to be 20%. Nonetheless, the company consistently generates free
cash flow, given its relatively modest capital spending requirements. LOOP
generally distributes most of its free cash flow to its owners. As of June 30,
2012, LOOP had $513 million in debt, adjusted for operating leases and
postretirement benefit obligations.
Liquidity
The short-term rating on LOOP is 'A-2.' Its liquidity is adequate, with
estimated sources divided by uses of about 1.2x for the next 12 months.
Primary sources of cash include $80 million of FFO and $50 million of revolver
availability. Primary uses consist of growth and maintenance capital spending
that we expect to be about $40 million and distributions to owners of about
$70 million. We would expect the distributions to rise and fall along with
LOOP's free cash flow. There are no material adverse change clauses or
acceleration provisions linked to ratings triggers or leverage caps. LOOP has
no near-term debt maturities.
LOOP's liquidity also benefits from the T&D agreements and the potential
support from its investment-grade owners. For example, the owners could reduce
or suspend distributions in the event of a short-term liquidity need or to
help fund expansion capital projects.
Outlook
The negative outlook incorporates our view that LOOP's competitive position
has worsened and will lead to lower foreign imports and high financial
leverage. While we expect debt to EBITDA to be a high 5.0x to 5.5x in the
intermediate term, we could lower the rating if we don't have sufficient
confidence that LOOP's credit measures will improve with time. We could also
lower the ratings if operating performance deteriorates, or if we believe that
LOOP's strategic importance to its owners--particularly Shell--has diminished.
We would revise the outlook to stable if LOOP's cash flow measures improve and
consistently exceed our expectations or if it proactively reduces debt ahead
of schedule such that debt to EBITDA is below 4.0x on a sustained basis.
Ratings List
Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
LOOP LLC
Corporate Credit Rating A-/Negative/A-2 A/Stable/A-1
Downgraded
To From
LOCAP LLC
Short-Term Corporate Credit Rating A-2 A-1
LOCAP LLC
Commercial Paper A-2 A-1
