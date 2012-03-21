March 21 - Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on LCR Finance PLC's (LCRF)
notes to Negative from Stable and affirmed the ratings, as follows:
GBP1, 225m notes due 2028: senior unsecured affirmed at 'AAA', Outlook revised
to Negative from Stable
GBP425m notes due 2038: senior unsecured affirmed at 'AAA', Outlook revised to
Negative from Stable
GBP1,100m notes due 2051: senior unsecured affirmed at 'AAA', Outlook revised to
Negative from Stable
The rating actions reflect the revision of the Outlook on the United Kingdom's
Long-term Issuer Default Rating ('AAA'/Negative/'F1+') to Negative from Stable
on 14 March 2012 (see 'Fitch Affirms United Kingdom at 'AAA'; Revises Outlook to
Negative' at www.fitchratings.com).
All bonds remain free-standing, irrevocable, direct payment obligations of the
Secretary of State for Transport (SoS) whose liabilities are sovereign
obligations of the UK.
The bonds were originally issued to raise funds for LCR's construction works on
Section 1 of the Channel Tunnel Rail Link (CTRL1), and benefit from an
unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from the SoS acting for and on behalf of
the UK Government (HMG). Following the 2009 restructuring, the shares in LCR,
the issuing SPV, were transferred from LCR to HMG.
The ratings of the LCRF notes rely on HMG and, as such, are credit-linked to the
UK sovereign rating. Fitch's rating actions are based on the documents and
information provided by the issuer and other parties.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria, 'Rating Criteria for Infrastructure and Project Finance',
dated 16 August 2011, is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Rating Criteria for Infrastructure and Project Finance