March 21 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a rating of 'BBB' to Northeast
Utilities' (NU) $300 million issuance of floating rate senior notes,
series D, due Sept. 20, 2013. Proceeds from the sale will be used to repay at
maturity $263 million of senior notes, series A, due 2012; and to refinance
short-term debt outstanding. The new notes rank equally in right of payment with
existing senior unsecured notes of NU. The rating is on Rating Watch Positive
pending outcome of the plan for merger with NSTAR (rated with an IDR of 'A-';
Rating Watch Negative by Fitch).
The Rating Watch Positive is driven by the improved capability of the merged
entity to fund the substantial capital investments in electric transmission
projects and the strong financial profile of NSTAR. The combined entity would
have greater financial flexibility and would benefit from stronger internal
generation of funding and equity capital than NU alone. NU plans to spend $5.8
billion through 2016 in capital investments.
Fitch views as not material to NU credit quality a recent merger development
whereby on March 13, 2012, NU and NSTAR entered into a comprehensive merger
settlement agreement with the State of Connecticut Attorney General and the
Connecticut Office of Consumer Counsel. The agreement established rate
conditions whereby operating subsidiary Connecticut Light & Power (CL&P; IDR
'BBB'; Positive Outlook) is required to provide an immediate $25 million rate
credit to customers and will be subject to a distribution rate freeze through
Nov. 30, 2014. Fitch would look to NU to effectively utilize synergies achieved
through the merger, as well as effective cost management over the rate-freeze
period to mitigate credit deterioration.
The settlement agreement also provides that storm cost recovery for CL&P will be
deferred to be recoverable in rates over a six-year period starting Dec. 1,
2014. Additionally, the utility agreed to write-down its deferred asset by $40
million to a net $223 million, although the amount of storm costs which CL&P
will ultimately recover is uncertain. In the interim period there will be an
adjudicatory proceeding to determine this amount. Fitch anticipates the utility
will carry higher levels of debt related to storm costs, and cost deferrals will
pressure utility financial metrics through 2014.
Fitch expects to resolve the Rating Watch Positive pending final outcome of the
plan for merger. An outcome is anticipated in April 2012 and the rating could be
upgraded by one notch.
Stable Financial Metrics
NU's cash flow metrics remain consistent with Fitch's guidelines for 'BBB' rated
utility parent companies, with the ratios at Dec. 31, 2011 of EBITDA-to-interest
at 4.7 times (x); funds from operations (FFO) interest coverage at 4.2x; and
FFO-to-debt at 15.3%. Pro-forma for the NSTAR merger, Fitch expects a moderate
improvement in financial metrics and continues to view managing costs as a key
determinant to maintaining a stable credit profile. Fitch expects to complete
its analysis over the next two weeks and resolve the Watch around time of the
merger closing.
Solid Liquidity Profile
The consolidated liquidity position at NU remains sufficient relative to current
funding needs with approximately $565.1 million in consolidated borrowing
capacity available at Dec. 31, 2011. NU has a stand-alone bank credit facility
with total borrowing capacity of $500 million, which expires in 2013, and the
operating subsidiaries have a joint bank credit facility with total borrowing
capacity of $400 million, which also expires in 2013.
Moderate Funding Needs
NU consolidated maturities are manageable with $66 million due in 2012
(excluding the $263 million senior notes, series A being refinanced); $730
million due in 2013 (including $300 million senior notes, series D); $275
million due in 2014; $150 million due in 2015; and $15.4 million due in 2016.
Fitch anticipates NU and its operating subsidiaries will have the access to the
bank and capital markets required to manage near-term funding needs.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
