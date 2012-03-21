March 21 - Fitch Ratings expects smart meters will play a growing role in federal and state regulatory and political policymaking, future retail rate design and system reliability standards, according to a report published today. The U.S. American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 provides grants and awards of $4.5 billion to utilities for investment in electricity delivery and energy reliability (smart grid). This has spurred investment into smart meter technology by U.S. utilities. Fitch notes that the total number of smart meters rose 53% to 70.4 million units in 2010 compared to 45.9 million in 2008. Advanced meter infrastructure (AMI) smart meter deployments are driving that growth, and accounted for more than 64% of new meters installed during that time. Demand for AMI meters is increasing, as they allow the utility greater flexibility in load management in periods of high demand. Since 2008, AMI smart meter deployments have more than doubled every year through 2010 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 109%. Investor-owned utilities (IOUs) accounted for 76% of all AMI smart meters deployed, and are a cost-effective tool for IOUs to manage and shape peak load demand. Fitch notes that smart meters are mutually beneficial to utilities and their customers. Smart meters reduce utility operating costs through automatic meter reading, establishing new service connections, or disconnections, and improve security and safety with immediate response to natural gas leaks or service interruption. Smart meters are a key component to customer interface for managing consumption. The full report 'Smart Meters Are a Smart Investment' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com.' Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Smart Meters Are a Smart Investment