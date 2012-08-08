Aug 8 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A' rating to PepsiCo, Inc.'s (PepsiCo) newly issued $900 million 0.7% notes due August 2015, $1 billion 1.25% notes due August 2017, and $600 million 3.6% notes due August 2042. The Rating Outlook is Stable. PepsiCo plans to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of commercial paper which totaled $3.3 billion at June 16, 2012. The notes will be issued by PepsiCo, Inc. and will rank equally with PepsiCo's senior unsecured obligations. The notes are being issued under the company's existing indenture dated May 21, 2007. Significant covenants include limitations on secured debt. PepsiCo is not bound by any financial covenants. The notes are callable by PepsiCo subject to a make-whole provision. PepsiCo's ratings reflect its considerable financial flexibility, consistent generation of significant cash flow from operations (CFO) and free cash flow (FCF). PepsiCo has generated an average of over $7.5 billion of CFO and $2.1 billion of FCF annually since 2007. The ratings incorporate PepsiCo's generally shareholder-friendly position as share buybacks have averaged a net $2.5 billion annually over the past five years. The company's large dividend of more than $3.0 billion has grown over 11% annually for the past five fiscal years. PepsiCo anticipates dividends and share repurchases to total $6 billion in 2012. For the latest twelve month (LTM) period ended June 16, 2012, total debt-to-operating EBITDA was 2.3x, operating EBITDA-to-gross interest expense was 14.0x, and funds from operations (FFO) adjusted leverage was 3.5x. Pepsico's leverage is modestly higher than similarly rated food and beverage companies but ratings are supported by the company's substantial FCF, significant scale, diversification, and brand leadership. PepsiCo has sizable liquidity with $3.9 billion of cash, a substantial portion of which is offshore, and combined capacity of $5.85 billion under its 364-day and four-year revolving credit facilities, which expire in June 2013 and June 2016, respectively. Maturities at Dec. 31, 2011 included $2,549 million in 2012, $2,841 million in 2013 and $3,335 million. PepsiCo guarantees all of the senior notes of its bottling subsidiaries - Pepsi-Cola Metropolitan Bottling Company (wholly owned by PepsiCo; PMBC) and Bottling Group, LLC (wholly owned by PMBC). While the notes of PMBC and Bottling Group, LLC are structurally superior to the notes issued by PepsiCo, Inc., Fitch has chosen not to make a distinction in the ratings at the single-A level because default risk is very low. Fitch's currently rates PepsiCo as follows: PepsiCo (Parent) --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A'; --Senior unsecured debt 'A'; --Bank credit facilities 'A'; --Short-term IDR 'F1'; --CP program 'F1'. PMBC (Operating Company/Intermediate Holding Company) --Long-term IDR 'A'; --Guaranteed bank credit facilities 'A'; --Guaranteed senior notes 'A'. Bottling Group, LLC (Operating Company) --Long-term IDR 'A'; --Guaranteed senior notes 'A'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. PepsiCo had approximately $28.3 billion of debt at June 16, 2012. What Could Trigger A Rating Action Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a positive rating action include: --Total debt-to-operating EBITDA below 2.0x and Fitch's belief that PepsiCo would manage its balance sheet to sustain an 'A+' rating. Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action include: --Significant debt-financed acquisitions or share repurchases and/or deteriorating operating performance that causes total debt-to-operating EBITDA to be sustained above 2.5x; --Substantial declines in FCF would also likely prompt negative rating actions. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to investors. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology