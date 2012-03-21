March 21 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Dwr Cymru (Financing) Ltd's (Dwr
Financing) senior secured ratings for its class A debt and class B debt (both
wrapped and unwrapped) at 'A' and its class C debt at 'BBB+'. The Outlooks for
the senior secured ratings are Stable. The company has redeemed all its existing
Class C debt and therefore, the affirmation of the class C debt of the bond
programme at 'BBB+' indicates the level at which Fitch would expect to rate any
prospective issuance.
Dwr Financing is the debt-raising vehicle of Dwr Cymru Cyfyngedig (Dwr Cymru or
Welsh Water). Dwr Cymru is one of the ten appointed water and sewerage companies
(WaSC) in England and Wales and the sixth-largest by regulated asset value
(RAV).
The affirmation reflects Dwr Cymru's improved regulatory and operational
performance for financial year ending March 2011 (FY11), the company's solid
financial position and the supportive and transparent regulatory framework under
which the company operates, administered by The Water Services Regulation
Authority (Ofwat). The company has a covenanted and secured financing structure,
which benefits from structural enhancements including debt service reserve
liquidity and security over the shares in Dwr Cymru. Due to the company's
not-for profit status, it does not pay any dividends, which enables it to retain
or reinvest any financial surpluses into the business for the benefit of
customers.
Fitch forecast pension-adjusted net debt/RAV is expected to move towards a range
between 63% and 65% for the combined Class A and Class B debt for the period to
March 2015. Post-maintenance and post-tax interest cover (PMICR) is expected to
range between 1.5x and 1.6x. While gearing provides for increasing headroom in
comparison to Fitch's ratio guidelines, PMICR forecast are at adequate levels.
The improved credit metrics reflect continued higher levels of outturn inflation
and certain operational expenditure (opex) outperformance achieved by the
company.
Dwr Cymru is a middle ranking performer in the industry and its performance
currently meets the agency's expectations. Regulatory and operational
performance during the first year of the new regulatory period, Asset Management
Plan 5 (AMP5), has improved as a consequence of the in-sourcing of day-to-day
activities that took place in 2010 and good progress with the efficiency
initiatives implemented by management. However, the company needs to continue
improving its performance during the remainder of AMP5.
Dwr Cymru has met its regulatory targets for FY11 for most categories with some
visible improvement in the areas of customer services and asset serviceability,
but has fallen short or failed to meet regulatory targets for leakage, security
of supply and pollution incidents. The company is incurring additional
investment in these areas in order to improve performance, and has indicated
that it expects to meet leakage targets for FY12 (to be confirmed when
regulatory reporting is published later in the year).
Actual opex outperformance for FY11 was achieved mainly through the termination
of the out-sourced operational contracts, and outperformance of power costs.
However, the company is experiencing cost pressures related to bad debt and
leakage/severe weather events.
The transfer of 17,000km of private sewer networks to Dwr Cymru took place in
October 2011. The company is considering several methodologies in order to
recover the additional costs incurred, including an application for an interim
determination of K (IDoK) to the regulator. Fitch has adopted a conservative
approach and assumed that the company will not apply for an IDoK, in which case
the capital expenditure related to the transferred private sewers would be
logged up after 2015, and subsequently the company would be remunerated for this
expenditure through the RAV while the operational costs will have to be borne by
the company.
As of 29 February 2012, the company had GBP354m in cash and cash equivalents
available, as well as GBP215m of undrawn committed revolving and EIB credit
facilities. The cash balance was strengthened by GBP120m of a class B
index-linked bond (tap of the existing Class B issue maturing 2048) issued in
July 2011. This funding position will provide for sufficient liquidity for
capital expenditure and operating requirements for the remainder of AMP5. In
accordance with transaction documentation, the group also maintains a GBP135m
reserve liquidity facility which would be available in times of financial
distress.
