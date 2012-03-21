March 21 - OVERVIEW
March 21 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its ratings to
Avalon IV Capital Ltd./Avalon IV Capital LLC's $315.75 million floating-rate
notes (see list).
The note issuance is a collateralized loan obligation securitization backed by
a revolving pool consisting primarily of broadly syndicated senior secured
loans.
The ratings reflect our view of:
-- The credit enhancement provided to the rated notes through the
subordination of cash flows that are payable to the subordinated notes.
-- The transaction's credit enhancement, which is sufficient to withstand
the defaults applicable for the supplemental tests (not counting excess
spread), and cash flow structure, which can withstand the default rate
projected by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' CDO Evaluator model, as
assessed by Standard & Poor's using the assumptions and methods outlined in
its corporate collateralized debt obligation (CDO) criteria.
RATINGS ASSIGNED
Avalon IV Capital Ltd./Avalon IV Capital LLC
Class Rating Amount (mil. $)
A AAA (sf) 231.0
B AA (sf) 23.0
C (deferrable) A (sf) 32.0
D (deferrable) BBB (sf) 16.0
E (deferrable) BB (sf) 13.75
Subordinated notes NR 34.25
NR--Not rated.