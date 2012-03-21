March 21 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Verisk Analytics, Inc (Verisk) and Insurance Services Office, Inc. (ISO), a wholly owned subsidiary of Verisk, to 'A-' from 'A'. The Rating Outlook remains Stable. A complete list of the ratings is provided at the end of this release. The rating action incorporates Fitch's view that the company's scale and industry concentration (while improved over the last year) make its overall business risk at current metrics more reflective of an 'A-' rating. Fitch believes Verisk's overall credit profile is comparable to its 'A-' business services peers such as Dun and Bradstreet, Thomson Reuters and Reed Elsevier. Fitch acknowledges that Verisk has successfully executed its strategy and plan over the past year, and expects that to continue. Fitch also anticipates the company will maintain its business position and financial policies. RATING RATIONALE: Verisk's dominant market position within its Property and Casualty (P&C) insurance related businesses is reflected in the ratings (majority captured in its Risk Assessment which generates approximately 42% of revenues and 47% of EBITDA). Any competition for its industry standard programs and specific property information primarily comes from internal P&C insurance company departments. The company has delivered consistent organic revenue growth, despite economic conditions. As reported by the company, total organic revenue grew 6.6%, 11.2%, 9.8%, and 7.6% for 2008, 2009, 2010, and 2011 respectively. Verisk's Risk Assessment segment (its most mature business) grew 4.0%, 3.9%, 3.5%, and 3.9% in 2008, 2009, 2010, and 2011, respectively, despite declines in the P&C premium markets. Fitch believes this demonstrates the company's market position in the P&C industry, Verisk's ability to improve its product and thereby drive price increases, and its ability to leverage its database and analytics to expand its business into new industries. Verisk's core products are largely a non-discretionary purchase for most if not all of its clients. Fitch believes that the company has the ability to organically grow revenues in the low single digits during an economic downturn. Verisk is very much ingrained as part of the insurance industry and there are very steep barriers to entry associated with Verisk's core insurance service businesses. The capital needed and operational disruption caused would make it challenging to replace Verisk. While not highly likely, potential disruptions to Verisk's future access to its core insurance related data and the potential for increased data cost is a concern for Fitch. This risk is mitigated by the rationale points discussed above and by the company's track record and long relationship with insurance companies and regulators. This relationship dates back to 1971 and is extended further back when including the history with the insurance bureaus. The company has diversified its customer group, reducing its exposure to P&C customers to around 52% (In 2003 it was 82%). The diversification was primarily driven by growth in new business lines that leveraged the company database and analytical know how. The company continues to grow its non-P&C businesses organically and through acquisitions. Fitch recognizes that by growing its other businesses, EBITDA margins may decline over time. However, Verisk's margin is high relative to its peers and Fitch expects margins to remain in the mid-40 percent range. Fitch calculates Verisk's EBITDA margin at 46% as of Dec. 31, 2011. Fitch expects the company to maintain gross unadjusted leverage at or below 2.0 times (x). There is tolerance in the ratings for leverage to go above this level for an acquisition, with the expectation that debt balance would be reduced in order to bring leverage back to 2.0x within a 12 to 18 month time frame. Fitch expects the company to continue to be an active acquirer. Fitch expects cash deployment to go towards acquisitions, reinvestment into the business and share repurchases. Fitch does not expect any reductions in absolute debt and expects the company to continue to borrow to fund acquisitions and share buybacks in a prudent manner, relative to its 2.0x leverage target. Verisk's credit profile and ratings are consistent relative to Fitch's ratings on other Professional Publishers (Thomson Reuters; Dun& Bradstreet; McGraw-Hill; and Reed Elsevier). RATING DRIVERS: The ratings could be upgraded if the company were to target a more conservative unadjusted leverage metrics with a rationale for such a target. The ratings may be downgraded if the company were to pursue a more aggressive financial policy that included engaging in a series of debt funded share buy backs that pushed unadjusted gross leverage beyond 2.0x for an extended period of time. LIQUDITY AND LEVERAGE PROFILE: As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company had solid liquidity, consisting of $192 million in cash and full availability under its $725 million revolving credit facility due 2016. Fitch calculates $316 million in FCF in 2011. Fitch's conservative base case expects the company to generate $200 million to $300 million in free cash flow (FCF) in 2012, which includes a pension contribution of $70 million-$90 million. Verisk unfunded pension balance as of Dec. 31, 2011 was approximately $110 million (the pension plan has been frozen). Fitch believes Verisk will have no issues meeting its pension obligations. Fitch expects the company to have sufficient liquidity to handle all of its maturities. Verisk and ISO's maturity schedule consists of approximately: --$180 million due in 2013; --$170 million due in 2015; --$50 million in 2016; --$250 million in 2019; and --$450 million in 2021. As of Dec. 31, 2011, Fitch calculates gross unadjusted leverage at 1.8x and interest coverage of 9.8x. Fitch believes that the company could delever through EBITDA growth, however, Fitch believes the company will manage leverage closer to its 2.0x leverage target over the long term. Fitch has downgraded the following ratings: Verisk --Long-term IDR to 'A-' from 'A'; --Short-term IDR to 'F2' from 'F1'; --Senior unsecured notes to 'A-' from 'A'. ISO --Long-term IDR to 'A-' from 'A'; --Short-term IDR to 'F2' from 'F1'; --Revolving credit facility to 'A-' from 'A'; --Unsecured private placement notes to 'A-' from 'A'. 