March 21 Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB+'
rating to Sempra Energy, Inc.'s (SRE) $600 million 2.30% senior
notes dues 2017. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SRE's ratings and Outlook are supported by its solid
financial profile and the strength of its core California-based
utility subsidiaries, San Diego Gas & Electric Co. (SDG&E) and
Southern California Gas Co. (SCG). The utilities benefit from a
balanced regulatory environment that is supportive of utility
credit quality.
The ratings also consider risks associated with the ongoing
significant capex program at the utilities as well as the
portfolio of unregulated investments. Unregulated operations
include investments in power generation, natural gas
transportation and storage, and liquefied natural gas processing
facilities. Fitch believes the largely contracted nature of the
portfolio limits earnings and cash flow volatility.
Interest coverage measures are strong with EBITDA to
interest projected to be just under 5 times (x), and FFO to
Interest expected to range from 4.6x to 4.9x over the next
several years. However, leverage, which is affected by
parent-level debt, is a key driver of the ratings. Debt to
EBITDA is expected to remain close to 4x for the next three
years, while FFO to debt, which benefits somewhat from bonus
depreciation and investment tax credits, is relatively stronger
in the 18% - 20% range for the same period.
SRE's consolidated liquidity remains adequate despite the
current period of high capex during which Fitch expects the
company to be substantially free cash flow negative. SRE had
$3.8 billion in committed credit facilities on a consolidated
basis at Dec. 31, 2011, of which about $3.1 billion was
available. Debt maturities are considered manageable, and Fitch
expects that Sempra, SDG&E, and SCG will continue to maintain
sufficient access to the capital markets to refinance maturing
debt and to fund cash flow shortfalls for mostly regulated
investments.
Rating Triggers
Fitch expects that further investments in non-regulated
businesses will be financed in a manner consistent with the
current capital structure and supported by long-term contracts,
particularly for investments in renewable power projects. Any
deviation from this strategy could result in negative rating
action.
At the same time, deterioration in the regulatory
environment in California could have negative implications,
although Fitch considers the current environment to be
constructive and supportive of the ratings.