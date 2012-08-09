Aug 9 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Utilities, Power, Gas, and Midstream
Energy Monthly Summary -- July 2012Aug 9 - Fitch Ratings has published the North American Utilities, Power, Gas
and Midstream Energy (UPG) Group's monthly Utility, Power Gas, and Midstream
Energy summary for July 2012.
This report describes the various rating actions taken in the UPG universe and
provides links to pertinent research, special reports, comments, events, graphs
of sector rating trends and an analyst coverage list.
The report can be found on Fitch's website at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Contact:
Glen Grabelsky
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0577
Fitch, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Daniel Neama
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0561
Fitch, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
