March 21 Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-'
rating to Qwest Corporation's (QC) proposed offering of 40-year
senior unsecured notes. QC is an indirect wholly owned
subsidiary of CenturyLink, Inc. (CenturyLink). Fitch's Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) on CenturyLink is 'BBB-' and the Outlook
for all ratings is Stable.
Proceeds from the offering, along with available cash or
additional borrowings under CenturyLink's credit facilities,
will be used to fund tender offers for an aggregate purchase
price (including a premium but excluding accrued interest) of up
to $500 million of QC notes due in 2015 and 2016. The tender
offers will be for QC's 8.375% notes due 2016 and its 7.625%
notes due 2015, of which there are $810.5 million and $400
million outstanding, respectively. Acceptance priority will be
given first to the 2016 notes and second to the 2015 notes.
Fitch's ratings for QC and CenturyLink are based on the
expectations that CenturyLink's consolidated revenue profile
will demonstrate a very gradual improvement in its revenue
profile over the next several years in combination with solid
leverage for the rating category, strong free cash flows (FCFs)
and strong liquidity.
Fitch expects CenturyLink's revenue to stabilize in 2013 -
2014. Revenues from high-speed data and certain advanced
business services, including the managed hosting and cloud
computing services offered by Savvis Inc. (Savvis), and a modest
but growing level of revenues from facilities-based video, are
expected to contribute to stability. There is some downside risk
due to the slowly growing economy, which could be partly offset
by revenue synergies from the Savvis acquisition.
CenturyLink's FCF is expected to be relatively strong in the
near term. Low cash tax payments arising from bonus depreciation
and the net operating losses of its subsidiary, Qwest
Communications International Inc. (Qwest), contribute to FCF
levels remaining strong while the company incurs
acquisition-related integration costs.
Fitch expects CenturyLink's gross debt to EBITDA to be
approximately 2.6 times (x) to 2.7x in 2012, slightly higher
than the 2.5x previously expected, but on a path to decline as
acquisition synergies are realized and debt is reduced. In
Fitch's view, CenturyLink is on a path to meet its commitment
made following the Qwest acquisition to reduce debt by $1.5
billion - $2.0 billion by the end of 2012. The reduction
excludes the $2 billion incurred to acquire Savvis. Leverage in
2011, pro forma for Qwest and Savvis, was 2.78x (excluding
integration and merger-related costs and share-based
compensation expenses) slightly higher than the 2.65x previously
expected by Fitch.
The support provided by strong FCF and moderately declining
leverage is balanced against the decline of traditional voice
revenues, primarily in the consumer sector, from wireless
substitution and moderate levels of continuing cable telephony
substitution. Fitch expects such declines to continue over time,
although the effect will lessen in the long run, as their share
in the total revenue base diminishes.
In Fitch's opinion, execution risk is present with the
integration of Qwest and Savvis but manageable. The successful
integration of Qwest will be key to realizing the approximately
$575 million of operating cost synergies over the three- to
five-year period envisioned by the transaction. Operational risk
is mitigated by management's experience in rationalizing
previous large mergers, such as Embarq, and the expectation that
Savvis will operate as a separate business unit.
In Fitch's view, as a result of the pressures in the
landline business, CenturyLink will need to sustain leverage at
a level of 2.5x or below, and its revenue profile will have to
remain on a path toward a return to growth to maintain the
current rating level. Fitch will evaluate the progress of
revenue in strategic growth areas in light of the potential drag
on improvements due to the weak economy. Fitch believes
CenturyLink will need to display a dividend payout of 55% or
less to maintain financial flexibility, but will evaluate the
payout in the context of spending on growth initiatives (e.g.
fiber to the cell site and demand-driven data center expansion).
CenturyLink's total debt was $21.8 billion at Dec. 31, 2011,
and cash and equivalents amounted to approximately $128 million.
Financial flexibility is provided through a $1.7 billion
revolving credit facility, which matures in January 2015. As of
Dec. 31, 2011, $1.423 billion was available on the facility, and
there were no letters of credit outstanding against the
facility. CenturyLink has a $160 million uncommitted revolving
letter of credit facility, which had $129 million in outstanding
letters of credit.
The principal financial covenants in the $1.7 billion
revolving credit facility limit CenturyLink's debt to EBITDA for
the past four quarters to no more than 4.0x and EBITDA to
interest plus preferred dividends (with the terms as defined in
the agreement) to no less than 1.5x. QC has a maintenance
covenant of 2.85x and an incurrence covenant of 2.35x. The
facility is guaranteed by Embarq, Qwest Communications
International Inc. and Qwest Services Corporation (QSC).
In 2012, Fitch expects CenturyLink's FCF to range from $1.3
to $1.4 billion. Expected FCF levels reflect capital spending
within the company's guidance range of $2.7 billion to $2.9
billion, which includes $100 million of integration capital
spending. Within the capital budget, areas of focus for
investment include continued fiber-to-the-tower initiatives, the
expansion of data center capacity at Savvis, the continued
build-out of fiber-to-the-node and success-based spending on
video.
Fitch believes CenturyLink has the financial flexibility to
manage upcoming maturities due to its FCF and credit facilities.
CenturyLink's debt and capital lease maturities in 2012 and 2013
are $480 million and $1.7 billion, respectively, with the 2013
amount prior to the effects of a not yet completed tender offer
for certain Embarq Corporation debt maturing in 2013. QC's total
maturing debt in 2012 and 2013 is $64 million and $805 million,
respectively.
Going forward, Fitch expects CenturyLink and QC will be its
only issuing entities. CenturyLink has a universal shelf
registration available for the issuance of debt and equity
securities, as well as a $1.5 billion authorized commercial
paper program. The company effectively limits borrowing under
the program to the amount available under the credit facility.
There was no commercial paper outstanding as of Dec. 31, 2011.