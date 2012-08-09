Aug 9 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russia-based Zenit Bank's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+' with a Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. RATING ACTION RATIONALE AND DRIVERS: IDRS, NATIONAL RATING, VIABILITY RATING, DEBT RATING The affirmation reflects eased pressure on Zenit Bank's asset quality in the post-crisis environment and moderate benefits for funding stability, profitability and capital flexibility resulting from the bank's close connections with its minority shareholder, Tatneft ('BB+'/Stable). At the same time, the ratings continue to reflect the bank's limited franchise, still weak asset quality with significant, although slightly reduced, exposure to construction/real estate (13% of the loan portfolio), and moderate capitalisation and profitability. Credit quality, judging by the top 20 exposures (31% of loans) at end-2011, is moderate. About half of these are borrowers of reasonable quality, although not particularly well known companies, while the other half is more risky, in Fitch's view. Specifically, eight are construction and real estate exposures, some of which are loans to greenfield projects or to borrowers with poor financials or that the agency believes may be related parties. Several of these exposures are also weakly collateralised. All of them are performing, although many have bullet repayments, and none is reserved by more than 12%. Overall, non-performing loans (90+ overdue, NPLs) were 4.1% of end-2011 loans, almost unchanged in absolute terms compared to last year, and with adequate reserve coverage of about 150%. Accrued interest decreased to 5% of total interest income in 2011 from 15% in 2010, suggesting some improvement in underlying loan performance. The absolute volume of restructured loans remained broadly flat at end-2011, but decreased to 10.3% from 12.6% of gross loans due to growth. Another area of concern for Fitch is foreclosed assets and property investments equalling RUB6.5bn or 28% of Fitch core capital (FCC). Capitalisation is tight. The FCC ratio was a moderate 9.5% at end-2011, and the bank could have created additional reserves equal to only about 6% of the loan book before the Basel I total capital ratio would have reached the 8% level. Regulatory capital flexibility is also limited, with a ratio of 12.9% at end-1H12, negatively affected by deductions of subsidiary investments from capital. Considering the volume of restructured loans and other high-risky exposures, fresh capital injections might be needed in adverse market conditions. However, none are planned until at least end-2012, after which they might be needed to support growth. The liquidity buffer was adequate at end-H112, with cash and interbank placements and unpledged securities eligible for Central Bank refinancing on Zenit's regulatory standalone balance sheet equal to 38% of customer deposits. However, RUB24bn of local bonds maturing or with put options by end-H113 are equal to 57% of the end-H112 liquidity cushion. RATING SENSITIVITIES: IDRS, NATIONAL RATING, VIABILITY RATING, DEBT RATING Upward pressure on the ratings would be possible if Fitch is able to gain greater comfort on the quality of Zenit's loan exposures and the extent of its related party business, and more clarity on the bank's ownership structure and the influence of different shareholders on governance and management. Downward pressure could result if there were greater signs of impairment in the loan book or a marked deterioration in the operating environment. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS The '5' Support Rating and 'No Floor' Support Rating Floor reflect Zenit's limited franchise, making government support uncertain. An upgrade of these ratings is unlikely in the foreseeable future, although acquisition by a stronger owner could lead to an upgrade of the Support Rating. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B+', Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B' Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B+', Outlook Stable Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b+' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'A-(rus)' Senior unsecured local currency debt: affirmed at 'B+'/'A-(rus)'; Recovery Rating 'RR4' Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 13 August 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria