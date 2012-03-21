March 21 Fitch Ratings says Jefferies Group Inc.
Tuesday reported relatively good first quarter 2012 earnings
buoyed by a 20% jump in investment banking revenue from the
prior year period. Jefferies fixed income trading rose 6.6%
versus 1Q11 and doubled from 4Q11. Fitch Ratings believes that,
while these positive signs bode well for other firms with
trading and investment banking operations, both lag the strong
start recorded in 1Q11 and that challenges remain for the
industry.
Increases in both underwriting and advisory revenue for the
firm helped lift investment banking revenue. Despite the
improvement in trading and investment banking, mergers and
acquisition activity has remained sluggish across the industry.
This trend points to a potential delay in a turnaround for this
key segment. Clients may continue to remain on the sidelines
until greater clarity returns to global markets. As a result, we
continue to believe that 2012 investment banking revenues are
likely to remain pressured.
In our view, U.S. securities firms that derive significant
revenues from trading activity may experience weaker trading
volume in 2012 versus last year due to continued uncertainty in
some markets. Still, Jefferies 1Q12 earnings illustrate a vast
improvement from 2H11 when the firm came under intense pressure
for a variety of reasons, including its European exposure. Since
then, the firm has taken measures to reduce its exposure to
Europe while also shrinking its balance sheet via a reduction in
total assets.