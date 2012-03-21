March 21 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it assigned its 'BBB+' issue-level rating to Sempra Energy's (BBB+/Stable/A-2) issuance of $600 million of senior unsecured notes due 2017. The company intends to use net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including repaying commercial paper borrowings. As of Dec. 31, 2011, Sempra had about $10.5 billion of balance-sheet debt.

Standard & Poor's ratings on Sempra reflect the company's consolidated credit profile, including Southern California Gas Co. (SoCal Gas) and San Diego Gas & Electric Co. (SDG&E), as well as the various unregulated ventures under Sempra Global. The nonutility businesses include liquefied natural gas terminals, pipelines, gas storage, electric generation, and energy-related investments in Mexico and South America. We deem regulation in California as exceptionally supportive of credit quality, which allows us to notch up our corporate credit ratings on SDG&E and SoCal Gas from those on the parent and its unregulated subsidiaries. As a result of our view of regulatory insulation and Sempra's inability to fully access the cash flows of the utilities in a time of distress, we notch down our corporate credit rating on Sempra from our view of the group's credit strength. (For the corporate credit rating rationale, see our summary analysis on Sempra Energy published Nov. 21, 2011.)

RATINGS LIST

Sempra Energy Corp. credit rating BBB+/Stable/A-2

New Rating

$600 mil. senior unsecured notes due 2017 BBB+