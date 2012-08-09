Aug 9 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Nova Ljubljanska Banka d.d. (NLB), Nova Kreditna Banka Maribor d.d. (NKBM), Abanka Vipa d.d., Gorenjska Banka (GB), Banka Celje d.d. (BC) and Probanka d.d.. The agency has also downgraded their Viability Ratings (VRs) and lowered the Support Rating Floors (SRFs). At the same time, the agency has affirmed Banka Koper's (BK) IDRs and downgraded its VR. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs of all the banks are Negative. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. RATING ACTION RATIONALE, DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: NLB AND NKBM'S IDRS AND SRFS The downgrades of the Long-term IDRs of NLB and NKBM to 'BBB-' from 'BBB', and revisions of the SRFs, reflect the weakening of the Slovenian government's credit profile, and hence its ability to provide support to the banks (see 'Fitch Downgrades Slovenia to 'A-'; Outlook Negative' dated 8 August 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). The three-notch difference between the sovereign's ratings and the state-owned banks' ratings reflects the current lack of an articulated and credible plan to strengthen NKBM and NLB's solvency, and previous delays with capital injections into both banks. At the same time, the ratings continue to be driven by the banks' majority state ownership, high systemic importance, the track record of capital support (albeit after significant delays) in H111 (NKBM and NLB) and in Q212 (NLB), the potential availability of EU support mechanisms for bank recapitalisation, in case of need, and Fitch's base case expectation that the recapitalisation needs of the two banks (about EUR1.5bn under the base scenario) should be affordable for the sovereign. Fitch's view of probable support also takes into account the government's stated intention to maintain a blocking minority (25% stake plus one share) in both banks and potential reputational damage for the authorities should NKBM or NLB default. The Negative Outlooks on NKBM's and NLB's ratings reflect the Negative Outlook on the sovereign rating. The ratings could be downgraded again if there was a further sovereign downgrade, a prolonged failure to articulate and implement a bank recapitalisation plan, or if the banks' recapitalisation needs are substantially greater than currently anticipated. RATING ACTION RATIONALE, DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: VRS; ABANKA, GB, BC AND PROBANKA'S LONG-TERM IDRS The downgrades of the seven banks' VRs reflect varying degrees of further deterioration in their standalone profiles, in light of growing impaired loans, tighter capitalisation and the weaker than expected performance of the Slovenian economy, which Fitch now forecasts to contract by 1.1% in 2012. The VRs also continue to reflect high levels of credit risk in the banks' corporate loan portfolios, particularly exposures to the highly leveraged real estate/construction sector and holding companies, and low levels of reserve coverage of impaired loans. They also reflect the banks' generally weak pre-impairment performance, driven by moderate interest rate spreads and high levels of non-cash generating assets. However, the VRs also consider the present generally comfortable liquidity positions of the banks, which are sufficient to service market funding. Loan/deposit ratios remain high, but wholesale funding providers have to a large degree been shifted from international financial markets to the fully-state owned Slovene Export and Development Bank and the ECB. Fitch notes that deposits have generally been stable to date, which is also underpinned by material long-term deposits sourced from the central government. In total, Fitch estimates that a further EUR3.5bn (about 10% of forecast 2012 GDP) of fresh capital will be needed to restore the sector's viability, assuming a rise in NPLs to 25% (end-May: about 18%, based on Fitch's estimations), prudent NPL provisioning at 80% and a system Tier 1 ratio of 10%. However, recapitalisation needs may reach EUR5.5bn (about 15.5% of GDP) should NPLs rise to 33%. The downgrades of Abanka, GB, BC and Probanka's VRs have also driven the downgrades of their Long-term IDRs. The revision of the SRFs also contributed to the downgrades of Abanka, BC and Probanka's Long-term IDRs. Each of the seven banks' VRs could be downgraded again if there is a further marked deterioration in asset quality, capitalisation or liquidity (for example due to significant deposit outflows). If a downgrade of Abanka, GB, BC or Probanka's VR is not offset by provision of external support, the Long-term IDRs of these banks would also be likely downgraded. A stabilisation of the inflow of bad debts, strengthening of capitalisation (capital increases are currently planned at some banks) and improved performance of the Slovenian economy would reduce negative pressure on the ratings. RATING ACTION RATIONALE, DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: SRFS OF ABANKA, GB, BC AND PROBANKA The downgrades of Abanka, GB, BC and Probanka's SRFs reflects Fitch's revised opinion on the potential for state support to be made available to domestic, privately-owned banks. In Fitch's view, support from the Slovenian authorities for these banks is uncertain and cannot be relied upon given their private ownership, the reluctance of the authorities to inject capital into state-owned banks, and the banks' smaller market shares, relative to NLB and NKBM. Abanka's SRF of 'B-' reflects its higher domestic systemic importance compared with other private banks in Slovenia. The SRFs of the privately-owned domestic banks could be upgraded if the authorities articulate and implement a plan to recapitalise the banking sector as a whole. RATING ACTION RATIONALE, DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: BK's IDRS BK's IDRs are driven by potential support from its 97.56% owner, Intesa Sanpaolo ('A-'/Negative). The ratings could be downgraded if ISP's Long-term IDR, which currently has a Negative Outlook, was downgraded. The rating actions are as follows: NLB Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB', removed from Rating Watch Negative (RWN), assigned Negative Outlook Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3 ', removed from RWN Support Rating: affirmed at '2', removed from RWN Support Rating Floor: revised to 'BBB-' from 'BBB', removed from RWN Viability Rating: downgraded to 'b-' from 'b' NKBM Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB', removed from RWN, assigned Negative Outlook Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3 ', removed from RWN Support Rating: affirmed at '2', removed from RWN Support Rating Floor: revised to 'BBB-' from 'BBB', removed from RWN Viability Rating: downgraded to 'b-' from 'bb' Hybrid capital instrument: downgraded to 'CC' from 'B+' Abanka Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'B-' from 'BB-', removed from RWN, assigned Negative Outlook Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '3', removed from RWN Support Rating Floor: revised to 'B-' from 'BB-', removed from RWN Viability Rating: downgraded to 'b-' from 'b' Hybrid capital instrument: downgraded to 'CC' from 'CCC' Guaranteed notes: downgraded to 'A-' from 'A' Probanka Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to ' CCC' from 'B', removed from RWN Short-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'C' from 'B' Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '4', removed from RWN Support Rating Floor: revised to 'NF' from 'B', removed from RWN Viability Rating: downgraded to 'ccc' from 'b-' Banka Celje Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'B+' from 'BB', Negative Outlook Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '3', removed from RWN Support Rating Floor: revised to 'NF' from 'BB-', removed from RWN Viability Rating: downgraded to 'b+' from 'BB' Gorenjska Banka Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'BB- from 'BB', Negative Outlook Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '3', removed from RWN Support Rating Floor: revised to 'NF' from 'BB-', removed from RWN Viability Rating: downgraded to 'bb-' from 'bb' Koper Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+', Negative Outlook Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2' Support Rating: affirmed at '2' Viability Rating: downgraded to 'bb' from 'bb+' Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. 