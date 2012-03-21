NEW YORK, March 21 Fitch Ratings says that the
recent upgrade of the Greek sovereign's Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) and subsequent rating actions on Greek banks do not
have an immediate effect on the ratings of Greek and Cypriot
covered bonds secured by Greek residential mortgages. As a
result, the agency maintains five Greek and two Cypriot covered
bond programmes on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The seven
programmes represent an aggregate EUR19.64bn of rated debt.
Fitch expects the Greek economy to remain in recession in
2012 with little prospect of real recovery before 2014. With
tougher austerity measures being implemented across the economy,
the agency expects Greek consumers to come under increasing
pressure, thus leading to further deterioration in the
performance of mortgage collateral comprising the cover pools.
Fitch will incorporate its expectations of deteriorating
performance into its analysis of the Greek cover pools. Although
the agency has removed National Bank of Greece's, Alpha Bank's,
EFG Eurobank Ergasias' and Piraeus Bank's IDR from RWN and
affirmed them at 'B-', the covered bond ratings of the
respective issuers remain on RWN reflecting Fitch's ongoing
revision of its rating assumptions. In particular, the agency
will review its assumptions for loan defaults, property value
declines, loan recoveries and mortgage refinancing spreads to
reflect the current macro-economic outlook.
The current ratings of the Greek and Cypriot covered bonds
secured by Greek mortgage assets are:
Greek Covered Bonds:
Alpha Bank: maintained at 'BBB-'/RWN
Eurobank EFG: maintained at 'BBB-'/RWN
National Bank of Greece (Programme I): maintained at
'BB-'/RWN
National Bank of Greece (Programme II): maintained at
'BBB-'/RWN
Piraeus Bank: maintained at 'BBB-'/RWN
Cypriot Covered Bonds:
Bank of Cyprus (Greek Pool): maintained at 'BBB'/RWN
Marfin Popular Bank (Programme I): maintained at 'BBB'/RWN