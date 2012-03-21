March 21 - Overview
Rating Action
On March 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB'
long-term corporate credit rating on Agrium Inc. The outlook is stable.
We base the affirmation on Agrium's March 20 announcement that it plans to
acquire Viterra Inc.'s (BBB-/Watch Dev/--) retail stores in Canada and
Australia as well as the company's interest in a Medicine Hat, Alta., nitrogen
facility (this acquisition is part of an agreement between Agrium and Glencore
International PLC).
The transaction is in line with the company's long-term strategy of expanding
its retail business. In our opinion, it further solidifies Agrium's market
position in the agricultural products retail business. While we expect the
company's debt to rise modestly, Standard & Poor's adjusted leverage is likely
to remain below 1.5x on a pro forma basis, which is well below our leverage
target for the current rating of 2.0x-2.5x.
Rationale
The ratings on Agrium reflect what Standard & Poor's views as the company's
good diversity, competitive cost structure, stable margins in retail, and
history of good cash flow generation. These strengths are partially offset, in
our opinion, by the company's participation in the cyclical fertilizer
industry and exposure to the fragmented and volatile nitrogen and phosphate
markets.
Agrium is a vertically integrated fertilizer company that produces all three
primary agricultural nutrients: nitrogen, potash, and phosphate; and markets
fertilizer, seed, chemicals, and crop protection services through its more
than 1,250 retail stores in the U.S., Canada, Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, and
Australia. It also manufactures and supplies slow-release specialty
fertilizers through its Advanced Technologies business unit.
Standard & Poor's considers the company's business risk profile as
satisfactory. Over the years, Agrium has diversified into agricultural retail
segment and reduced its reliance on the nitrogen business, which we view as
volatile. We view the recently announced acquisition of Viterra's stores in
Canada and Australia, as likely to further improve the company's business risk
profile because retail tends to generate stable margins and offset volatility
in earnings from the wholesale segment. Agrium's retail business now
represents close to one-third of EBITDA while its wholesale business
represents about two-thirds of EBITDA. We also view the retail business as a
complement to the company's fertilizer wholesale business as it provides a
better understanding of the fertilizer markets and serves as a selling arm for
the wholesale business. In addition, Agrium's Vanscoy, Sask., potash
operations (which are the third largest in North America) have a long resource
life and are considered to be in the top quartile of the industry cost curve.
The company is in the process of expanding its potash capacity by 50% to 3
million metric tons by 2014 through brownfield expansions.
The company's nitrogen operating facilities have a competitive cost structure
relative to that of its North American peers. Agrium's Alberta nitrogen
facilities, which represent about 60% of nitrogen production, benefit from
lower natural gas prices, while its Profertil S.A. nitrogen joint venture in
Argentina and the equity interest in Misr Oil Processing Co. (MOPCO) in Egypt
benefit from favorable natural gas contracts. While the recent political
unrest in Egypt has resulted in disruptions at MOPCO, and the plant is
currently not producing, we expect it to have minimal impact on Agrium's cash
flows as the company has only a 26% equity interest in MOPCO. Phosphate
production costs are likely to increase in 2013 as Agrium closes its
Kapuskasing phosphate mine in Ontario, and has to buy phosphate rock at higher
prices. The company has signed a long-term contract with COP S.A. (not rated)
for the supply of phosphate rock with the price in part linked to the finished
product price.
We view Agrium's financial risk profile as intermediate. As of Dec. 31, 2011,
Standard & Poor's adjusted debt is about US$3.3 billion. While we expect debt
to rise modestly with the announced acquisition of Viterra's stores and
interest in the Medicine Hat nitrogen facility, Standard & Poor's adjusted
leverage is likely to remain below 1.5x on a pro forma basis. While we expect
some softness in fertilizers demand and prices due to global economic concerns
in 2012, we believe Agrium's metrics will remain strong and leverage below 2x
in 2013. Agrium has a history of good cash flow generation and its cash flow
protection levels, as measured by funds from operations (FFO) to debt, are
about 65%. While we expect FFO to debt to decline in 2013, it is likely to
remain above 40% in the next two years.
Liquidity
We consider Agrium's liquidity as adequate as per Standard & Poor's liquidity
criteria. We expect the company to use the majority of its cash on hand, which
stood at US$1.35 billion at Dec. 31, 2011, to finance the acquisition. As
such, Agrium will be relying on its credit facilities for liquidity in the
short run. The company had US$1.9 billion available under its various credit
facilities as of Dec. 31, 2011. We expect liquidity to improve in 2013 on
positive free cash flows and for sources to uses to be well above 1.5x in the
next two years. While capital expenditures are likely to be high in the next
two years, mostly on the potash mine expansion, we expect Agrium to fund its
capital expenditures through cash from operations. The company is compliant
with bank covenants and has ample cushion. While there is no significant debt
maturity in the near term, Agrium does have a US$460 million floating-rate
loan due in 2013, which we would expect it to refinance closer to maturity.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects Standard & Poor's view that, while the announced
acquisition will result in a slight increase in Agrium's leverage ratio, in
the near term the company's credit metrics will remain strong and leverage
will remain below 2x. However, an upgrade on the company is constrained by
management's financial policy and our expectation that Agrium will continue to
use excess cash flows for acquisition purposes. We could lower the ratings if,
in our view, the company cannot sustain leverage of 2.0x-2.5x and an
FFO-to-debt ratio lower than 40% on an ongoing basis due to a prolonged
decline in fertilizer prices and volumes, or if management deviates from its
conservative financial policy and executes a highly leveraged acquisition.
Ratings List
Agrium Inc.
Ratings Affirmed
Corporate credit rating BBB/Stable/--
Senior unsecured debt BBB
