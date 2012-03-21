March 21 - The U.S. cable industry is showing signs of maturation and is no
longer recession resistant, according to a recent report by Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services titled "U.S. Cable Sector Overview: Growth Slows As The
Industry Matures," published earlier today on RatingsDirect. Annual growth in
revenue-generating units has slowed among U.S. cable providers, and these
companies continue to lose video subscribers.
"Although weaker growth in the cable industry over the past few years may
reflect the anemic economic growth in the U.S.," Standard & Poor's credit
analyst Naveen Sarma cautioned, "the maturity of the industry makes it tough
to determine how much of the slowdown resulted from the economy and how much
simply reflects a maturing industry."
Meanwhile, cable providers have been taking on more aggressive financial
policies, including dividends and share repurchases, which could constrain
upgrades if the trend continues.
The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.
Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media
representative provided.