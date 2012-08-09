Aug 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today withdrew its 'AAA (sf)' rating on the class A2 notes from Centerpoint Energy Transition Bond Co. II LLC, an asset-backed securities transaction backed by stranded assets created by statute in conjunction with the state utility commission. Today's withdrawal follows the complete paydown of the class A2 notes on the Aug. 1, 2012, payment date. According to the servicer's report as of the payment date, Centerpoint Energy Transition Bond Co. II LLC paid off the class A2 notes in full. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available at RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011 -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011 -- 91 Ratings Affirmed On 35 Stranded Cost Securitizations, Dec. 22, 2010 -- Presale: CenterPoint Energy Transition Bond Co. II LLC, Dec. 5, 2005