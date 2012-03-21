March 21 - OVERVIEW
-- Sierra Timeshare 2012-1 Receivables Funding LLC's issuance is an ABS
securitization backed by vacation ownership interval (timeshare) loans.
-- We assigned our ratings to the class A and B notes.
-- The ratings reflect our view of the transaction's credit enhancement
and the servicer's ability and experience in the timeshare market, among other
factors.
March 21 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its ratings to
Sierra Timeshare 2012-1 Receivables Funding LLC's $450 million vacation
timeshare loan-backed notes (see list).
The note issuance is an asset-backed securities transaction backed by vacation
ownership interval (timeshare) loans.
The ratings reflect our opinion of the credit enhancement available in the
form of subordination, overcollateralization, a reserve account, and available
excess spread. Our ratings also reflect our view of Wyndham Consumer Finance
Inc.'s (WCF's) servicing ability and experience in the timeshare market.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities.
The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating
report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Presale: Sierra Timeshare 2012-1 Receivables Funding LLC, published
March 12, 2012.
-- S&P Corrects: Ratings On Three Sierra Timeshare Transactions Affirmed,
published Aug. 12, 2011.
-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, published Feb. 16, 2011.
-- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Update, published Jan. 13,
2011.
-- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions,
published Dec. 6, 2010.
-- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, published May 3, 2010.
-- Standard & Poor's Revises Criteria Methodology For Servicer Risk
Assessment, published May 28, 2009.
-- Legal Criteria For U.S. Structured Finance Transactions: Overview Of
Legal Criteria For U.S. Structured Finance Transactions, published Oct. 1,
2006.
-- Rating Criteria For U.S. Timeshare Loan Securitizations, published
Oct. 8, 2003.
-- Eligible Investment Criteria For 'AAA' Rated Structured Transactions,
published June 25, 2001.
RATINGS ASSIGNED
Sierra Timeshare 2012-1 Receivables Funding LLC
Class Rating Amount
A A+ (sf) 347.14
B BBB (sf) 102.86