Overview -- On July 19, 2012, Unipol group's holding company, Unipol Gruppo Finanziario SpA (UGF), made a EUR339.5 million capital infusion into Premafin HP, Fondiaria-SAI Spa's holding company, and on Aug. 1, 2012, UGF concluded its EUR1.1 billion shareholder rights' offer period. Of the newly issued shares, 66% was subscribed for a total value of EUR725.8 million. The unsubscribed shares will be offered on the market and are guaranteed by a pool of banks, subject to specific clauses. -- As a result of the increased financial and management commitment to Premafin HP and Fondiaria-SAI, we have taken the view that Unipol group's overall financial risk profile has weakened. -- We are therefore lowering our long-term counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on Unipol group's major operating entity, Unipol Assicurazioni SpA, to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'. We are also lowering the long-term counterparty credit rating on its parent UGF to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'. -- We are maintaining our CreditWatch with negative implications on all Unipol group entities, reflecting our view that the merger and integration plans carry high execution risk and financial uncertainties, and, if executed, could further weaken Unipol group's financial risk profile. Rating Action On Aug. 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' its long-term counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on Italy-based composite insurer Unipol Assicurazioni SpA. We also lowered to 'BB+' from 'BBB-' the long-term counterparty credit rating on the Unipol group's holding company, Unipol Gruppo Finanziario SpA (UGF). All ratings remain on CreditWatch with negative implications where they were originally placed on Dec. 9, 2011. Rationale The downgrade reflects our view of Unipol's weakening financial risk profile following its increased financial and management commitment to the Premafin group, inclusive of its EUR339.5 million investment in Premafin HP capital and potential EUR140 million investment in Fondiaria-SAI SpA (B+/Watch Pos/--) savings shares. In our opinion, the benefits of the EUR725.8 million received so far on the EUR1.1 billion capital increase are more than offset by its financial commitments and resulting weaker investment profile, weakened financial flexibility, and increasing weight of the Premafin group business and financial risk profiles on Unipol's financial strength. We have also revised our opinion of Unipol's management and corporate strategy to marginally negative from marginally positive to reflect the scale of the financial and operational challenge in embarking on such a transaction in very difficult market conditions. Under Standard & Poor's capital model, were the merger of Unipol Assicurazioni with Premafin HP, Fondiaria-SAI SpA, and Milano Assicurazioni SpA completed, we believe the merged group would have little excess of capital at the 'BBB' rating level. We also believe it would have a low quality of capital owing to the higher reliance on unrealized gains on properties and other soft capital elements. While the level of financial leverage would remain relatively high at 30%, it would still be within tolerances at its current rating level. Given the combined entities' capital adequacy and very constrained financial flexibility, the merged group would, in our view, have little flexibility to absorb potential nonrecurring costs resulting from a challenging integration in a difficult macroeconomic and financial environment. In our view, the merger involves significant execution risk. The pro forma profitability of the merged group could be undermined by: -- Further loss reserves strengthening; -- Further asset impairments; and/or -- Other nonrecurring costs related to the integration, and to legal, claw-back, and compensatory actions from shareholders, listing authorities, and creditors. The ratings on Unipol reflect our view of its leading position in the Italian insurance market, good and improving underlying earnings, and good liquidity. These positives are, in our view, offset by marginal financial flexibility, and our marginally negative management and corporate strategy assessment. CreditWatch Standard & Poor's aims to resolve or update the CreditWatch placement within the next three months, when the merger with the Premafin group is effectively completed (or otherwise). The CreditWatch status reflects the increasing probability of Unipol Assicurazioni's merger with Premafin, Fondiaria-SAI, and Milano Assicurazioni. We believe this merger could weaken Unipol group's currently good financial risk profile since the Fondiaria-SAI group's operating companies have a 'B+' credit profile. We could lower the ratings on Unipol Assicurazioni up to one notch on the completion of the merger, depending on the final group structure, level of capital, and potential materialization of nonrecurring costs at both the Fondiaria-SAI and Unipol group levels. We estimate that the pro forma capitalization for the group would be in the 'BBB' range. Were the actual capital position to be materially weaker than this assumption, the downside to the rating could be greater than one notch. Conversely, we could affirm the ratings if the merger is aborted or if Unipol group's financial risk profile remained good post-merger, if management established conservative financial targets, and capital was resilient to nonrecurring costs and was expected to remain in the 'BBB' range. Related Criteria And Research All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated. -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011 -- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009 -- Refined Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing Insurer Capital Adequacy Using The Risk-Based Insurance Capital Model, June 7, 2010 -- Group Methodology, April 22, 2009 -- Hybrid Capital Handbook: September 2008 Edition, Sept. 15, 2008 -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- Italy-Based Unipol Assicurazioni SpA Long-Term 'BBB+' Ratings Remain On CreditWatch Negative On Merger Uncertainty, May 3, 2012 -- Ratings On Italy-Based Fondiaria-SAI SpA And Subsidiaries Raised To 'B+' On Improved Capital Adequacy; On Watch Positive, Aug. 9, 2012 Ratings List Downgraded To From Unipol Assicurazioni SpA Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency BBB/Watch Neg/-- BBB+/Watch Neg/-- Financial Strength Rating Local Currency BBB/Watch Neg/-- BBB+/Watch Neg/-- Subordinated* BB+/Watch Neg BBB-/Watch Neg *Guaranteed by Unipol Gruppo Finanziario SpA Unipol Gruppo Finanziario SpA Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency BB+/Watch Neg/-- BBB-/Watch Neg/-- Senior Unsecured BB+/Watch Neg BBB-/Watch Neg Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.