March 21 - Fitch Ratings has assigned ratings and Rating Outlooks to Sierra Timeshare 2012-1 Receivables Funding LLC as detailed below: --$347,140,000 class A notes 'Asf'; Outlook Stable; --$102,860,000 class B notes 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable. Fitch's stress and rating sensitivity analysis are discussed in the presale report titled 'Sierra Timeshare 2012-1 Receivables Funding LLC', dated March 12, 2012, which is available on Fitch's web site. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Criteria for Rating U.S. Timeshare Loan ABS' dated June 30, 2011'; --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' dated Aug. 4, 2011. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Criteria for Rating U.S. Timeshare Loan ABS