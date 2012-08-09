Aug 9 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed EDF Energy Nuclear Generation Group Ltd's
(EENG) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+'. The Outlook is Stable.
EENG's IDR is aligned with the IDR of Electricite de France (EDF, 'A+'/Stable)
and reflects strong legal, operational, and strategic ties between EENG and EDF.
EDF indirectly owns 80% of EENG's parent, with Centrica Plc ('A'/Stable) owning
the remaining 20%. EENG receives tangible financial and operational support from
EDF and its affiliates and Fitch expects that it will continue to receive the
same level of support in the future. EENG is the holding company of EDF Energy
Nuclear Generation Limited (EENGL), which is the owner and operator of the
nuclear power generation fleet in the UK. EDF and Centrica share the whole of
the electricity output in line with their shareholdings.
EENGL owns and operates about 9GW of nuclear powered electricity generation
capacity in the UK consisting of seven advanced gas-cooled reactors (AGR) and
one pressurised water reactor (PWR). Nuclear generation provides low-cost and
carbon free electricity in a carbon-conscious legislative and regulatory
environment. The carbon floor price, which is likely to be passed through the
future wholesale electricity prices in the UK, should enhance cash flow from
EENGL's nuclear plants. Fitch considers EENGL's ownership of nuclear power
generation capacity with a strong dispatch curve position to be credit positive
for EENG's standalone credit profile.
EENGL's standalone credit profile is weak due to the merchant nature of its
operating cash flow. Exposure to wholesale electricity market volatility, due to
the lack of long-term electricity sales contracts, increases unpredictability in
a merchant generator's cash flow. The merchant risk and the funding of
collateral postings are mitigated by EDF buying the output from EENGL in
three-year rolling tranches through its subsidiary, EDF Energy plc.
Nuclear plant operations are inherently risky and prone to long-term unplanned
outages. Operational support from EDF mitigates the adverse, long-term impact of
the equipment failure on cash flow. EENGL also benefits from EDF's technical
expertise in improving plant operations as the company has already seen
improvement in its plant capacity utilisation since its acquisition by EDF.
Fitch believes that EENGL should achieve about 55TWh annually in generation over
the forecast period of 2012-14 with operational and technical support from EDF
Energy.
The average age of EENGL's nuclear plants is approximately 28 years and EENGL is
committed to extending the operating life of its nuclear generating assets to
maximise economic value of these plants where it is safe and technologically
feasible. The management's current investment plan should extend the economic
lives of the AGR fleet by an average of seven years over the operating lives
declared in 2009. EENG does not plan to invest in any new nuclear power
generation facilities, although EDF's planned investment will be channelled
through an EENG affiliate.
There were no shortfalls in the operational safety of the company's nuclear
power stations under the recently completed comprehensive and transparent risk
assessment or the "stress test" ordered by the European Nuclear Safety
Regulators Group (ENSRG). However, the company is planning to undertake
additional investment to enhance safety measures in light of the safety review
by the company after Fukushima nuclear accident. This will add to the unit cost
of power generation given the age and the remaining operating life of these
assets, but the agency believes that the company should be able to fund these
additional costs from its cash flow from operations.
The company has sufficient liquidity, including GBP325m available through its
subsidiary, British Energy Bond Finance plc, and an additional GBP400m available
from Lake Acquisitions in inter-company facilities supported by EDF and
Centrica. In addition to these undrawn inter-company facilities, EDF (the
ultimate parent of EENG) also has strong liquidity to support the company's
future capital needs. EDF's FYE11 liquidity of EUR25.8bn included EUR5.7bn in
cash and cash equivalents, short-term liquid investments of EUR9bn, and
EUR11.1bn in committed undrawn credit facilities.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?
Positive: future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a
positive rating action include:
- An upgrade of EDF and its continued support for EENG would be positive for the
ratings.
Fitch does not expect the circumstances necessary for a positive action based on
EENG's standalone profile to arise due to the status of EENGL's assets and the
weak macroeconomic environment.
Negative: future developments that may, individually or collectively lead to
negative rating action include:
- A reduction in EDF's tangible support or its rating would be considered
negative for EENG's rating.
