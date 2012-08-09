Aug 9 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed EDF Energy Nuclear Generation Group Ltd's (EENG) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+'. The Outlook is Stable. EENG's IDR is aligned with the IDR of Electricite de France (EDF, 'A+'/Stable) and reflects strong legal, operational, and strategic ties between EENG and EDF. EDF indirectly owns 80% of EENG's parent, with Centrica Plc ('A'/Stable) owning the remaining 20%. EENG receives tangible financial and operational support from EDF and its affiliates and Fitch expects that it will continue to receive the same level of support in the future. EENG is the holding company of EDF Energy Nuclear Generation Limited (EENGL), which is the owner and operator of the nuclear power generation fleet in the UK. EDF and Centrica share the whole of the electricity output in line with their shareholdings. EENGL owns and operates about 9GW of nuclear powered electricity generation capacity in the UK consisting of seven advanced gas-cooled reactors (AGR) and one pressurised water reactor (PWR). Nuclear generation provides low-cost and carbon free electricity in a carbon-conscious legislative and regulatory environment. The carbon floor price, which is likely to be passed through the future wholesale electricity prices in the UK, should enhance cash flow from EENGL's nuclear plants. Fitch considers EENGL's ownership of nuclear power generation capacity with a strong dispatch curve position to be credit positive for EENG's standalone credit profile. EENGL's standalone credit profile is weak due to the merchant nature of its operating cash flow. Exposure to wholesale electricity market volatility, due to the lack of long-term electricity sales contracts, increases unpredictability in a merchant generator's cash flow. The merchant risk and the funding of collateral postings are mitigated by EDF buying the output from EENGL in three-year rolling tranches through its subsidiary, EDF Energy plc. Nuclear plant operations are inherently risky and prone to long-term unplanned outages. Operational support from EDF mitigates the adverse, long-term impact of the equipment failure on cash flow. EENGL also benefits from EDF's technical expertise in improving plant operations as the company has already seen improvement in its plant capacity utilisation since its acquisition by EDF. Fitch believes that EENGL should achieve about 55TWh annually in generation over the forecast period of 2012-14 with operational and technical support from EDF Energy. The average age of EENGL's nuclear plants is approximately 28 years and EENGL is committed to extending the operating life of its nuclear generating assets to maximise economic value of these plants where it is safe and technologically feasible. The management's current investment plan should extend the economic lives of the AGR fleet by an average of seven years over the operating lives declared in 2009. EENG does not plan to invest in any new nuclear power generation facilities, although EDF's planned investment will be channelled through an EENG affiliate. There were no shortfalls in the operational safety of the company's nuclear power stations under the recently completed comprehensive and transparent risk assessment or the "stress test" ordered by the European Nuclear Safety Regulators Group (ENSRG). However, the company is planning to undertake additional investment to enhance safety measures in light of the safety review by the company after Fukushima nuclear accident. This will add to the unit cost of power generation given the age and the remaining operating life of these assets, but the agency believes that the company should be able to fund these additional costs from its cash flow from operations. The company has sufficient liquidity, including GBP325m available through its subsidiary, British Energy Bond Finance plc, and an additional GBP400m available from Lake Acquisitions in inter-company facilities supported by EDF and Centrica. In addition to these undrawn inter-company facilities, EDF (the ultimate parent of EENG) also has strong liquidity to support the company's future capital needs. EDF's FYE11 liquidity of EUR25.8bn included EUR5.7bn in cash and cash equivalents, short-term liquid investments of EUR9bn, and EUR11.1bn in committed undrawn credit facilities. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION? Positive: future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a positive rating action include: - An upgrade of EDF and its continued support for EENG would be positive for the ratings. Fitch does not expect the circumstances necessary for a positive action based on EENG's standalone profile to arise due to the status of EENGL's assets and the weak macroeconomic environment. Negative: future developments that may, individually or collectively lead to negative rating action include: - A reduction in EDF's tangible support or its rating would be considered negative for EENG's rating. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology' and 'Parent and 'Subsidiary Rating Linkage', dated 8 August 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and(New York Ratings Team)