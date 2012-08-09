Toshiba asks Western Digital again to drop challenge to Toshiba's chip business sale
TOKYO, June 7 Toshiba Corp on Wednesday asked Western Digital Corp once again to stop challenging the Japanese conglomerate's plans to sell its chip business.
Aug 9 Select Medical Corp: * Moodys downgrades Select medicals sr. secured debt to ba3; b1 cfr
unchanged; outlook is stable * Rpt-moodys downgrades select medicals sr. secured debt to ba3; b1 cfr
unchanged; outlook is stable
TOKYO, June 7 Toshiba Corp on Wednesday asked Western Digital Corp once again to stop challenging the Japanese conglomerate's plans to sell its chip business.
LONDON, June 7 The smoothly executed rescue of Spain's struggling Banco Popular prodded European banking stocks higher on Wednesday in financial markets dominated by caution ahead of a trio of major events on Thursday.