Overview -- Warner Chilcott PLC's subsidiaries are issuing $600 million of term loans to partly finance a $1 billion shareholder dividend, or $4.00 per ordinary share, and implementing an annual dividend of $0.50 per share (approximately $125 million annually). -- We are assigning our 'BBB-' issue-level and '1' recovery rating to the new senior secured debt. We are also lowering the issue-level rating, and revising the recovery rating, on the existing senior unsecured notes to 'BB-' and '5', from 'BB' and '3'. -- We are affirming our 'BB' corporate credit rating. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that operational efficiencies undertaken by the company will continue to result in strong free cash flow generation despite declining sales. Rating Action On Aug. 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB' corporate credit rating on Ireland-based specialty pharmaceutical manufacturer Warner Chilcott PLC. We assigned our 'BBB-' issue-level rating and '1' recovery rating to the new senior secured debt. At the same time, we lowered the issue-level and revised the recovery rating on the existing senior unsecured notes to 'BB-' and '5',respectively, from 'BB' and '3'. The recovery rating of '5' indicates our expectation for modest (10%-30%) recovery in the event of default. The rating actions follow the company's announcement that it will issue an additional $600 million of term loans to partly finance a $1 billion shareholder dividend. The additional debt increases adjusted pro forma leverage to about 3x. Rationale The rating on Warner Chilcott reflects a "fair" business risk profile that incorporates some product and therapeutic diversity and the company's successful strategy of active brand management. It also reflects the threat of generic competition to the company's product portfolio and its limited research and development (R&D) capabilities. These pressures could push the company to make additional debt-financed product or company acquisitions over the next year, which, along with pro forma adjusted leverage of about 3x, is reflected in Warner Chilcott's "significant" financial risk profile. Revenues of approximately $1.325 billion for the first half of 2012 are trending ahead of our expectation that revenues would decline 10%-12% in 2012. Gross margins of 89% are in line with our expectation of 88%. We continue to expect that Warner Chilcott's revenues will decline roughly 10% in 2012, following a roughly 8% decline in 2011. The decline in 2011 and 2012 stems primarily from challenges to the global Actonel franchise and the recent loss of the patent case against Doryx. Actonel revenues have been pressured following a Western Europe patent expiration in 2010 and a contracting U.S. bisphosphonate market due to concerns over side effects. Challenges to the existing patent covering Asacol 400mg could accelerate the timing of potential generic threats to that product, although patent extensions and patient preference for current therapies could mitigate any near-term sales decline, in our opinion. The revenue decline in the Actonel franchise is slightly offset by low-single-digit growth from other products in the company's product portfolio. We believe that gross margins in 2012 will decline by up to 100 basis points to about 88% because of product mix shifts, but expect that Warner Chilcott will be able to sustain adjusted EBITDA margins in the low- to mid-50% range because of cost reductions and changes to its sales and marketing infrastructure associated with the declining Actonel market share. Moreover, we expect that those changes will enable the company to continue generating strong free cash flow of almost $800 million in 2012. We believe it will use free cash flow for debt reduction in the short term, resulting in leverage declining to less than 3x by the end of 2013. We do not view leverage improvement as permanent, though, since we expect the company to incur additional debt for a dividend, absent any acquisitions. Therefore, we now believe that, over time, the company's leverage will ultimately be sustained at more than 3x. Warner Chilcott's "significant" financial risk profile reflects pro forma adjusted leverage of about 3x and funds from operations to total debt of about 25%. Both metrics are consistent with a significant financial risk profile. Notwithstanding, our belief that Warner Chilcott has a significant financial risk profile, we also believe that the company will continue to pursue debt-financed acquisitions and share repurchases. This belief is highlighted by the current $1 billion partly debt-financed dividend (its second dividend in less than two years), which comes at a time when the current product portfolio is facing near-term growth challenges. The implementation of a permanent annual dividend of about $125 million per year further supports that policy. Our assessment of Warner Chilcott's business risk profile as fair incorporates the company's successful strategy of active brand management, which has resulted in patents on Actonel products to 2023 and on Asacol products to 2021 and also resulted in the launch of two new products in 2011: Atelvia (next generation Actonel) and Lo Loestrin Fe (a successor to Loestrin 24 Fe). Actonel and Asacol create significant revenue concentration. Despite a declining market for Actonel, we believe that Actonel and Asacol will still account for about 50% of 2012 revenues; Actonel alone is likely to account for about 21% of 2012 revenues while Asacol will account for 32%. Following the weaker-than-expected launch of Atelvia (the next generation of Actonel) in early 2011, the ability to replace revenues from Actonel's western European and near-term U.S. patent expirations is ever more critical. Capturing and retaining market share will be critical to Warner Chilcott's success given the company's product concentration in the contracting bisphosphonate market, the uncertainty of payor and patient preference, the competitive market with a lower cost alternative (generic Fosamax), and new market entrants such as Amgen's Prolia. While Atelvia should gain share because it eliminates a fasting requirement, its inability to fully replace declining Actonel sales supports our belief that the company will continue to explore acquisitions to replace lost revenue. Therefore, we expect additional product or company acquisitions, as it did with urology drug Enablex, to continue over the near term in an attempt to offset the patent expirations and related sales declines. Liquidity Warner Chilcott has strong liquidity (according to our criteria). Sources of cash are expected to exceed uses over the next 12 to 24 months. Relevant aspects of Warner Chilcott's liquidity include: -- With sources exceeding uses by about $700 million, we expect coverage of uses to be more than 1.5x in the next 12 to 24 months. -- We expect sources of liquidity to include at least $250 million of cash on the balance sheet and about $830 million of FFO in 2012. We also expect the company to have full availability of its $250 million revolving credit facility. -- We expect uses of cash to include capital expenditures of about $50 million, mandatory debt amortization payments of about $200 million annually, and a $125 million annual dividend. -- The proposed amendment to the credit agreements does not change maturity dates and the company's nearest maturity is in 2016. -- We expect the company to have an ample cushion under the amended covenants. Recovery analysis We assigned a 'BBB-' issue-level rating and a '1' recovery rating to Warner Chilcott's new senior secured debt. The $300 million term loan is due March 2018 and the $300 million CLO term loan is due August 2017. The '1' recovery rating indicates our expectation of very high (90%-100%) recovery in the event of payment default. We lowered the issue-level and revised the recovery rating on the existing senior unsecured notes to 'BB-' and '5', from 'BB' and '3'. The '5' recovery rating indicates our expectation of modest (10%-30%) recovery in the event of payment default. (For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Warner Chilcott PLC, to be published as soon as possible on RatingsDirect.) Outlook Our stable rating outlook on Warner Chilcott reflects our expectation that operational efficiencies undertaken by the company will continue to result in substantial free cash flow generation despite declining sales. It also reflects our belief that, over time, the company will sustain leverage and FFO to total debt at more than 3x and 20%, respectively. A rating upgrade is unlikely over the near-term given the current challenges facing the product portfolio, near-term patent expirations, and a more aggressive financial policy. We could lower our rating if revenue declines are steeper than we expect, causing EBITDA to decline and leverage to be sustained at more than 4x, which is indicative of an "aggressive" financial risk profile. In our opinion, if the company completes another debt-financed dividend of $1.5 billion it would also increase leverage to more than 4x. We could then lower the rating if we believed leverage would be sustained at that level. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Warner Chilcott PLC Warner Chilcott Corp. Corporate Credit Rating BB/Stable/-- New Ratings Warner Chilcott Corp. Warner Chilcott Co. LLC WC Luxco S.a.r.l. Senior Secured US$300 mil term B-5 bank ln due 2018 BBB- Recovery Rating 1 US$300 mil term B-4 bank ln due 2017 BBB- Recovery Rating 1 Downgraded; Recovery Rating Revised To From Warner Chilcott Co. LLC Warner Chilcott Finance LLC Senior Unsecured BB- BB Recovery Rating 5 3 Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged Warner Chilcott Corp. Warner Chilcott Co. LLC WC Luxco S.a.r.l. Senior Secured BBB- Recovery Rating 1