Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Rating Criteria for U.S. Sports Facilities, Leagues, and TeamsAug 9 - Fitch Ratings has updated its criteria report for rating U.S. sports facilities as well as professional sports franchises and professional sports leagues. The updated report replaces the existing criteria published last year on August 15, 2011. No changes to the ratings of existing transactions are anticipated as a result of the application of the updated rating criteria. Fitch, in line with its criteria for key rating attributes in other sectors, identifies five key rating drivers that affect the credit quality of sports facilities: --League Strength and Business Model: Strength of the league in which the anchor tenant(s) operates -- composition of and diversity of league revenues; the quality of national television contracts; level at which those revenues are shared across league franchises; player salary structure; popularity and historical support; growth perspectives; and league oversight of team financials and debt restrictions. --Franchise Strength: Strength of the sports franchise(s) that uses the facility -- historical strength of team support; the facility's service and market area (corporate base, discretionary income levels, overall economy, population, and competition from other forms of sports or entertainment); ownership wherewithal; and financial management. --Debt Structure: Overall debt structure and key structural features/composition of capital structure -- level of fixed-/variable-rate debt, maturity, and amortization profile; refinance risk; flow of funds; reserves (including set-asides in advance of labor agreement expiration); and other financial covenants that govern the maintenance of useful life and amount of future leverage/equity distributions. --Debt Service and Counterparty Risk: Resilience of pledged revenues above covenant levels -- percentage of collateral package comprised of contractually obligated revenues (COR), magnitude of leverage and/or future leverage, level of reliance on growth to meet debt service profile, management of expenses, amount of liquidity, and risk to revenue contract rollover and renewal. --Infrastructure Development/Renewal: Approach to capital rehabilitation and maintenance -- condition of facility, reinvestment needs, level of mitigation of completion risk, and management's commitment to maintaining and enhancing the fan experience. The criteria report outlines how Fitch evaluates these risk factors in its rating analysis of sports facilities with a particular focus on identifying stronger, midrange, and weaker attributes associated with each of the key rating drivers. The report also identifies indicative construction contract terms for an investment-grade stand-alone transaction and expounds on rating league and franchise debt. The updated criteria should be read in conjunction with the 'Rating Criteria for Infrastructure and Project Finance' report published July 12, 2012, which discusses all of the risks considered in the evaluation of infrastructure projects as well as the limitations of the methodology. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.