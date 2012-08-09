BRIEF-Everbright Securities Co says May revenue for co was rmb231.3 million
* May net profit for co rmb 115.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
TORONTO Aug 9 Sun Life Financial Inc : * CEO connor says "very comfortable" with companys capital levels * CEO says wants to keep MCCSR ratio above 200 * CEO says company still targeting C$2 billion operating profit by 2015 * CEO says would consider "bolt-on" acquisitions
* May net profit for co rmb 115.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Says it plans to boost unit's capital by 200 million yuan ($29.44 million)