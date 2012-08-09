Aug 9 () - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB' issue
rating and '1' recovery rating to BE Aerospace Inc.'s amended and restated $950
million secured revolver due 2017, which replaces its existing $750 million
secured revolver. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BB' issue rating and
maintained the '5' recovery rating on the company's unsecured notes. For the
full recovery analysis, see the recovery report on BE Aerospace to be published
on RatingsDirect following this report.
The ratings on Wellington, Fla.-based BE Aerospace reflect our expectations
that the company's earnings will increase, with a boost from acquired
operations, and that commercial aerospace market conditions will be solid in
2012. This should allow credit protection measures to recover sufficiently
over the next year. Our ratings on BE Aerospace also take into account the
risks associated with the cyclical global airline industry as well as the
relatively small size of the markets the company serves.
The company makes acquisitions fairly frequently, including a few larger
transactions in recent years, and we expect it to continue to make small to
midsize acquisitions. BE Aerospace's position as the largest manufacturer of
aircraft cabin interior products and distributor of fasteners and consumables,
its efficient operations, good profit margins, and free cash flow generation
partly offset the risks from its growth strategy and cyclical markets. We
assess the company's business risk profile as "fair," its financial risk
profile as "significant," and its liquidity "adequate" according to our
criteria definitions.
RATINGS LIST
BE Aerospace Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Stable/--
New Rating
BE Aerospace Inc.
$950 mil. secured revolver due 2017 BBB
Recovery Rating 1
Ratings Affirmed
BE Aerospace Inc.
Senior Unsecured BB
Recovery Rating 5
