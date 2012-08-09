Aug 9 () - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread tightened by 1 basis point (bp) to 197 bps yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite spread tightened by 8 bps to 645 bps. By rating, the 'AA' spread tightened by 1 bp to 126 bps, the 'A' spread tightened by 1 bp to 167 bps, and the 'BBB' spread tightened by 2 bps to 245 bps. The 'BB' spread tightened by 1 bp to 442 bps, the 'B' spread tightened by 8 bps to 680 bps, and the 'CCC' spread tightened by 6 bps to 1,064 bps. By industry, financial institutions contracted by 2 bps to 282 bps, banks contracted by 3 bps to 300 bps, and industrials contracted by 1 bp to 287 bps. Utilities contracted by 1 bp to 206 bps, and telecommunications contracted by 3 bps to 306 bps. The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is lower than both its one-year moving average of 214 bps and its five-year moving average of 245 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is lower than both its one-year moving average of 691 bps and its five-year moving average of 746 bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets. Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial decisions.(New York Ratings Team)