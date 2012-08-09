Aug 9 - According to Fitch Ratings, the U.S. high yield bond market has
sprung back over the past several weeks.
Issuers have been trying to take advantage of favorable market conditions over
the past two weeks as approximately $18.2 billion of high yield bonds have
priced, doubling the amount issued during the entire month of June. Stable
market conditions, a tightening of spreads, and strong investor demand have
contributed to the improvement in the overall tone in the market.
Investors are being taken out of existing bonds at the same pace they are being
invited into new deals. The need to put cash back to work, coupled with the
influx of new cash into the asset class and increased presence of nontraditional
high-yield and cross-over investors, have all contributed to the increase in
demand for high-yield debt. Most issuers have been able to take advantage of
this trend and increase their high-yield offering from their original size. We
note that approximately 62% of high-yield offerings over the past two weeks have
been increased from their original offering size.
We also note issuance over the last two weeks has been via frequent issuers to
the market, such as Community Health Systems, First Data, and Charter
Communications. Most issuers have patiently waited for favorable conditions to
return to the market to lower their overall interest expense by repaying higher
coupon debt and extend out near- to intermediate-term maturities.
We believe the drive-by volume is also a function of timing. Historically, the
primary bond market slows considerably during the latter portion of the summer
ahead of the long Labor Day weekend. However, the summer slowdown most likely
occurred earlier this year, which may lead to an active fall with a number of
leveraged buyouts and acquisition deals slated. We note that the markets can be
fickle as witnessed during the same period last year when issuance contracted
significantly amid a myriad of U.S. and global economic issues. Still, as long
as spreads continue to grind lower. we believe issuers will continue to take
advantage of a favorable borrowing backdrop.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article, which may include hyperlinks to companies
and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions
expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.