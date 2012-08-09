Aug 9 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded the National Ratings for Banco Fibra
S.A. (Fibra), as follows:
--Long-Term National Rating to 'A-(bra)' (A minus (bra)) from 'A(bra)'; Outlook
Negative;
--Short-Term National Rating to 'F2 (bra)'from 'F1(bra)'.
Banco Fibra S.A.'s rating downgrade reflects its weak and volatile operating
performance, which stems from the high and increasing delinquency in its credit
portfolio. The downgrade also considers the investments the bank has made in the
last three years through acquisitions of financing companies, operating in the
retail sector, and the widening of its geographical distribution of loans, which
at the moment, have not resulted in a stable flow of profitable operations for
the bank. Goodwill amortization and the costs from expansion of financing
points, has pressured bank results.
The Rating Outlook for the bank's Long-Term National Rating remains Negative and
reflects Fitch's view that the bank should continue to face challenges coping
with its volatile operating performance. The Negative Outlook also considers the
tight capitalization in an environment of decreasing interest rates and margins,
high credit costs, and the lack of a profitable expansion of Fibra's operations.
Internal capital generation has remained weak, while Fibra's current capital
position lags its peer average. The outlook also considers the new expected
capital requirements under Basel III rules, which is expected to be implemented
over the medium term.
A further deterioration of Fibra's asset quality that results in higher
operating losses may trigger a new downgrade of its rating; especially if its
current capital base is negatively affected and lowers its Fitch core capital
ratio to below 6.5%.
A revision of the Outlook to Stable will depend on the bank's ability to
overcome the challenges of generating recurring revenues, which could lead to an
increase in Fibra's operating result. This would need to be coupled with the
maintenance of the 'Reserves for Impaired Loans/ Impaired Loans' ratio at around
70% to 80%, and an increase in profitability to levels in line with those of its
peers (ROAA Operating above 1.5%), which would contribute to internal capital
generation.
Other factors that could trigger a positive rating action or Outlook revision to
Stable include: a significant and sustained increase of Fibra's capitalization
(Fitch core capital exceeding 13%), combined with a comfortable liquidity
position, and adequate management of asset and liabilities maturities.
Fibra's ratings also reflect the fact that the bank is part of a considerably
large group, which has resulted in a larger than expected access of the bank to
local and international funding; not proper of banks of this size. Also, its
conservative liquidity policy reduces the refinancing risk in the capital
market. On the other hand, the bank presents asset and liability concentrations,
which are typical of mid-sized banks, as well as high leverage in comparison to
its peers.
Since 2010, the shareholders have injected BRL458 million. A new capital
injection for an amount of BRL80.0 million is expected for 2012. However,
despite recognizing the shareholders commitment, Fitch cannot evaluate the
controller's capacity to support the bank.
Despite the capital increases already made, pursuant to Fitch's methodology on
the treatment of hybrids in bank capital analysis, Fibra's subordinated notes
have not been considered as Fitch Eligible Capital. The agency also deducts all
the BRL182 million goodwill from the capital base, which resulted in a Fitch
core capital ratio of low 7.83%.
The additional BRL 80 million injection and the expected increase in income
retention, as anticipated by Fibra, should help the bank to achieve a Fitch core
capital ratio between 9% to 10% by year-end 2012. Fitch believes that a slower
than expected recovery of Fitch core capital could trigger a downgrade of the
bank's ratings. The regulatory capital ratio reached 13.4% in March 2012, a
percentage considered modest for a mid-sized bank.
Fibra has attempted to increase the geographical distribution of its loans in
the wholesale segment and expanded its participation in the retail segment
through the offering of new products and acquisitions until the first semester
of 2011. This diversification will demand scale and prolonged adjustments to
translate into profits. In line with changes to its wholesale and retail areas,
the bank changed the vice presidents for both areas in 2012.
In view of the increasingly challenging scenario, as well as the increased
delinquency, Fitch believes that the return should still be modest throughout
2012.
The increase in loan impairment charges to BRL339 million in 2011 (BRL93 million
in the first quarter of 2012) makes problems with credits granted in the past
evident. The implementation of more stringent provisioning criteria to
strengthen the bank tends to benefit the quality of its credit portfolio after
2013. At the same time, the agency expects that the retail development in 2011
will continue to add increasing provision volumes in 2012, as noted in the first
quarter of 2012.
Fibra was founded in 1988, and is 86% controlled by the Steinbruch family, which
has interests in the textile, steel and real estate sectors. The other 14% is
held by IFC. Fibra started its banking activities as the financial arm of Group
Vicunha and was transformed, in 1993, into an independent business unit.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 16, 2011).
--'National Ratings Criteria' (Jan. 19, 2011).
