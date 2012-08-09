Aug 9 - Overview
-- Latin American wireless carrier NII reported weak operating and
financial results in the second quarter of 2012 and lowered its guidance for
full year 2012.
-- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on the company to 'B' from
'B+'. The outlook is stable.
-- We are also lowering our senior unsecured debt rating to 'B-' from 'B'.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that EBITDA will improve
modestly in 2013 from substantially lower levels in 2012 as 3G network
expenses moderate and that leverage will be in the low- to mid-5x area.
Rating Action
On Aug. 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate
credit rating on Latin American wireless carrier NII Holdings Inc. to
'B' from 'B+'. The outlook is stable.
At the same time, we lowered the senior unsecured debt rating to 'B-' from
'B'. The recovery rating on the senior unsecured debt remains '5', indicating
our expectation for modest (10%-30%) recovery in the event of payment default.\
Rationale
The downgrade of Reston, Va.-based NII follows the company's weak operating
and financial results in the second quarter of 2012, which were below our
expectations, and its lower guidance for full year 2012. During the quarter,
total revenue and EBITDA declined 15% and 56%, respectively, from the
prior-year period. Increased competitive pressures, especially in Brazil, and
depreciating local currencies caused NII's average revenue per user (ARPU) to
fall by over 25% compared to the prior-year period. The Brazilian real and
Mexican peso declined 23% and 15%, respectively, from the year-ago period,
relative to the U.S. dollar. These factors, coupled with expenses related to
the deployment of 3G services in Mexico and Brazil contributed to the sharp
decline in EBITDA.
NII lowered its revenue and EBITDA guidance for 2012 to $6.1 billion and $1.0
billion, respectively, from $7.1 billion and $1.4 billion. The lower EBITDA
guidance, in particular, is below our original base-case forecast of $1.2
billion. As a result, we are revising our financial risk profile assessment to
"highly leveraged" from "aggressive," reflecting our expectations that
operating lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA will rise above 5x over the next year
and that the company will be not generate positive free operating cash flow
(FOCF) until 2015, at the earliest.
Our forecast assumptions incorporate our view of slowing economic growth in
Latin America in 2012 and 2013 caused by the sluggish global economy. Our new
base-case scenario also includes the following specific assumptions for NII:
-- Revenue falls by over 15% in 2012 due primarily to lower ARPU. We also
believe that revenue will decline in the low- to mid-single-digit area in 2013
before it recovers in 2014. While we expect modest subscriber growth in NII's
markets as the company launches 3G services, increased competitive pressures
and weak local currencies could pressure ARPU. Moreover, we expect competition
from larger wireless operators to result in higher churn despite the company's
efforts to retain its customer base and implement tighter credit policies.
-- The overall EBITDA margin declines to around 17.5% in 2012 from 24% in
2011. We expect some margin improvement thereafter as expenses related to the
company's 3G deployment taper off and regulatory initiatives in its key
markets result in lower interconnection costs.
-- The company maintains a minimum cash balance of around $1 billion,
contributing to liquidity which we consider "adequate" even in the face of
FOCF deficits.
The ratings on NII reflect a "weak" business risk profile and a "highly
leveraged" financial risk profile. Key business risk factors include a
competitive wireless industry conditions, and exposure to country risk in its
key markets, including regulatory, economic, and foreign exchange risks. These
factors have contributed to declining ARPU in NII's markets. Moreover, the
company faces some technology risk because of its partial dependence on
Motorola Inc.'s integrated digital enhanced network (iDEN) technology, which
is being phased out over time. Tempering business risk factors include NII's
niche business focused on corporate customers, some geographic diversity, and
our expectation for continued subscriber growth despite slowing customer
additions in the second quarter of 2012.
NII's core strategy is to target business customers, which rely on the
"push-to-talk" functionality for rapid connections. Its subscribers generally
have higher ARPU and lower churn characteristics relative to other Latin
American wireless providers, which focus on the prepaid segment. Still,
increased priced-based competition as industry conditions mature have resulted
in higher churn and lower ARPU, which have hurt NII's financial performance.
Operating in developing countries exposes NII to political, regulatory,
economic, and foreign exchange risk, the latter of which has contributed to a
sharp decline in EBITDA as local currencies depreciate relative to the U.S.
dollar. The company generates its revenues in local currencies while
approximately 20% of its costs are in U.S. dollars, creating a currency
mismatch. More important, material adverse currency movements impair the
company's ability to service its debt, about 70% of which is currently
denominated in U.S. dollars. Partially mitigating this risk, NII has
implemented some foreign currency hedges for expenditures in Brazil and Mexico
and is increasing its level of local currency debt relative to U.S. debt. It
also maintains over 80% of its cash holdings in U.S. dollars.
Given iDEN's data limitations and the growth of 3G wireless services in Latin
American markets, NII has been acquiring spectrum in Latin America to deploy
its own 3G technology, which offers more capacity for data services and faster
broadband speeds, along with push-to-talk capabilities. This will enable the
company to target higher end consumers and preserve its existing corporate
customer base in Latin America. However, we consider growth prospects in the
consumer market highly uncertain, especially as wireless penetration
increases. Moreover, NII competes with larger and better capitalized wireless
carriers, including America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. and Telefonica S.A. Some of
these operators are deploying their own 3G wireless networks and have greater
financial resources to capture market share.
Liquidity
We consider NII's liquidity adequate. Sources of liquidity consist of $2
billion of cash, including about $687 million of cash at the operating
subsidiaries, used to fund operations at these entities. Other sources of
liquidity are the company's funds from operations, which we expect will be at
least $650 million annually. Cash uses are likely to include capital
expenditures of about $1.5 billion in 2012 and $1.1 billion in 2013 related to
network deployments, payments associated with the acquisition of spectrum
licenses in Brazil and Mexico, and debt maturities of $150 million in 2012. In
line with our criteria, we expect sources of liquidity to exceed uses by 1.2x
and net sources to remain positive, even with a 15% to 20% drop in EBITDA.
Liquidity at the parent company depends on its ability to upstream cash from
its subsidiaries as well as external funding. The upstreaming of cash has not
been hurt by country-specific bank regulations or foreign currency
fluctuations except in the Argentina market, where the government has recently
put in certain regulations (although we do not believe that this market is
critical to NII's overall funding needs). The company generally uses
intercompany charges such as management fees and intercompany loans to
tax-efficiently upstream cash. Liquidity at the operating companies depends on
the generation of free cash flow as well as locally sourced bank credit
facilities. The Brazilian, Mexican, and Chilean operating subsidiaries each
have U.S. dollar-denominated facilities, consisting of term loans and
equipment financing, which it uses to fund those operations. The Mexican and
Brazilian facilities have a total leverage, interest coverage, and net worth
covenants, which we believe will have sufficient cushion over the next year.
Outlook
The outlook is stable and reflects our expectation that EBITDA will improve
modestly in 2013 from substantially lower levels in 2012 as 3G network
expenses moderate and that leverage will be in the low- to mid-5x area. Still,
we could lower the rating if competitive pressures accelerate and adverse
currency movements result in sharper declines in ARPU and EBITDA, resulting in
leverage rising above 6x. These factors could result also in a revision of our
business risk assessment to "vulnerable" from "weak."
Conversely, we could raise the ratings if the deployment of 3G services in its
markets results in churn to improvement and ARPU stabilization such that
leverage is in the 4x area or lower on a sustained basis.
Related Criteria And Research
-- U.S. Telecom And Cable Companies' Maturities Are Manageable, But
Lower-Rated Issuers Face Some Liquidity Challenges, July 23, 2012
-- U.S. Telecom And Cable Companies, Strongest To Weakest, July 13, 2012
-- U.S. Telecom And Cable Ratings Should Be Stable Overall During Weak
Economic Recovery, July 13, 2012
-- A Matter of Policy: U.S. Telecom Companies Maintain High Dividend
Payouts, But For How Long?, May 30, 2012
-- A Matter of Policy: U.S. Cable And Satellite-TV Companies Ratchet Up
Shareholder Payouts, May 16, 2012
-- Top 10 Investor Questions: U.S. Telecom and Cable Industries, May 10,
2012
-- Assessing The Four-Notch Rating Gap Between The Two U.S.
Direct-To-Home Satellite Video Operators, May 9, 2012
-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
Ratings List
Downgraded
To From
NII Holdings Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- B+/Stable/--
Senior Unsecured B- B
Recovery Rating 5 5
NII Capital Corp
Senior Unsecured B- B
Recovery Rating 5 5
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.