Overview -- Bloomfield Hills, Mich.-based PulteGroup Inc., one of the largest and most diverse U.S. homebuilders, delivered 15,434 homes for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, and has communities in 60 markets across 29 states and the District of Columbia. -- We revised our outlook on PulteGroup to stable from negative and affirmed our ratings on the company, including the 'BB-' corporate credit rating. -- The outlook revision reflects our expectation that improved revenue and profitability trends over the next 12 months will likely result in sufficient improvement in EBITDA-based credit metrics to support PulteGroup's 'BB-' corporate credit rating. Rating Action On Aug. 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on PulteGroup Inc. to stable from negative. At the same time, we affirmed our ratings on the company, including the 'BB-' corporate credit and issue-level ratings on the company's debt. Our recovery rating on the company's unsecured senior notes is '3', indicating a meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Rationale The outlook revision reflects our expectation that improved revenue and profitability trends over the balance of 2012 will likely result in sufficient improvement in credit metrics to support PulteGroup's 'BB-' corporate credit rating. Despite a 7% reduction in active selling communities, PulteGroup posted year-on-year home sales and revenue gains for the second quarter of 2012 due to better absorption trends. PulteGroup also continues to benefit from improved operating margins following aggressive cost-cutting initiatives the company implemented in the second half of 2011, and we expect EBITDA growth to outpace revenue gains in 2012. As a result, we expect that debt-to-EBITDA will likely drop below 7x over the next six to 12 months, with continued improvement thereafter, which is more supportive of PulteGroup's 'BB-' corporate credit rating. Our ratings on PulteGroup reflect the homebuilder's "fair" business risk profile that is supported by the company's leading market position and, in our view, the industry's most diversified operating platform. PulteGroup delivered 15,434 homes during the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, at an average price of $268,000. The company operates 744 communities (as of June 30, 2012) in 60 markets across 29 states and the District of Columbia and serves entry-level, move-up, and active adult homebuyers. However, despite its considerable scale and diversity, PulteGroup's return to profitability has been slower than many of its homebuilding peers. In our view, given the size of its operating platform, PulteGroup's consolidated results are more likely to reflect the trends of the overall U.S. housing environment, rather than the performance of individual submarkets. Additionally, following a period of rapid, primarily merger-driven growth, PulteGroup is shrinking its platform to focus on more profitable communities, which can be a challenge to top line growth. The company's leverage is high, relative to its peers and similarly rated industrials, and PulteGroup faces substantial debt maturities beginning in 2014. Therefore, we view PulteGroup's financial risk profile as "aggressive." Second-quarter 2012 operating results benefited from stronger absorption trends (2.2 homes per community per month) and significant improvement in profitability. Despite a 7% reduction on new home communities, second-quarter 2012 orders for new homes rose 32% over the prior year period, to 5,578 homes. PulteGroup's operating margin also improved by more than 600 basis points (bps) year-over-year, reflecting a 320-bps improvement in the gross margin (adjusted for interest in cost of sales and impairments) and a continued reduction in selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses. Second-quarter 2012 SG&A dropped 10% from the prior year period to $124.2 million and SG&A as percentage of homebuilding revenue totaled 12.1%, down 330 bps from a year ago. This significant reduction in SG&A is due in large part to cost cutting initiatives that PulteGroup implemented over the past year to more effectively match its overhead with a shrinking sales platform. Despite our expectations for ongoing reduction in community count, we currently believe that PulteGroup will deliver high single-digit year-on-year sales volume growth for full year 2012. We also expect a 4% to 5% increase in average sales price as PulteGroup continues to derive a significant proportion of sales from move-up and active adult communities in 2012. Given operating margin improvements achieved year to date, we expect PulteGroup to achieve EBITDA margins of 10% to 11% for full year 2012. As a result, we expect debt-to-EBITDA will be less than 7x at year-end 2012, down from 10x at year-end 2011. We expect revenue and EBITDA growth to be more modest in 2013, given the combination of a shrinking community count, and our expectation that absorption rates will only improve modestly from 2012. However, we think 2013 EBITDA growth will be sufficient to drive further improvement in leverage metrics, such that debt-to-EBITDA reaches the 5x to 6x range by year-end 2013. Additional debt repayment would accelerate improvement in this metric. Debt, including operating lease adjustments, totaled about $3.2 billion at June 30, 2012, and consisted primarily of senior unsecured notes. Based on our projections for EBITDA growth, we expect key EBITDA-based credit metrics such as debt-to-EBITDA to improve over the next six to 12 months. However, given our expectations for more moderate revenue growth in 2013, more meaningful improvement in credit metrics will likely require some reduction in PulteGroup's debt levels. Debt reduction will be even more essential if a negative shift in consumer sentiment causes the current fragile and uneven housing recovery to stall. PulteGroup also has sizeable debt maturities beginning in 2014, when approximately $570 million debt matures, which in our view, increase the company's vulnerability to capital market fluctuations. Liquidity In our opinion, PulteGroup has an adequate liquidity profile, with cash sources that are sufficient to cover uses by at least 1.2x over the next 12 to 18 months. -- As of June 30, 2012, PulteGroup had an unrestricted balance of cash and equivalents of about $1.3 billion that has benefitted from the liquidation of legacy land holdings earlier in the housing cycle and a large tax refund in 2010. -- We estimate that the company's cash balance, along with $175 million to $225 million of funds from operations annually, is sufficient to meet anticipated capital needs over the next two years. These capital needs primarily consist of maturing debt totaling $97 million and $180 million in 2012 and 2013, respectively, and annual seasonal working capital outflows of $500 million to $600 million to build sufficient inventory to support an estimated $4.5 billion to $5 billion of annual revenues in 2012 and 2013. -- While it is not contractually obligated to do so, we expect PulteGroup to use some of its cash balance to reduce its debt maturities for 2014 through 2016. The company's maturities are significant and total $568 million ($256 million of which matures in January 2014), $479 million, and $469 million, respectively. -- PulteGroup terminated its $250 million unsecured revolving credit facility in March 2011 and is no longer subject to restrictive maintenance covenants. PulteGroup also allowed its mortgage warehouse facilities to expire and the company now funds its captive finance subsidiary needs primarily with cash. Amounts outstanding under the mortgage repurchase agreements between PulteGroup and its mortgage financing arm totaled $54.4 million at March 31, 2012. -- Following the termination of its revolving credit facility, PulteGroup entered separate cash-collateralized letters of credit agreements. Most of these agreements are uncommitted and PulteGroup is required to maintain deposits in amounts approximating the letters of credit outstanding. Letters of credit totaling $66.9 million were outstanding under these agreements at June 30, 2012. PulteGroup included the cash collateralizing them in its restricted cash balance that totaled $86.8 at June 30, 2012. -- PulteGroup also maintains an unsecured letter of credit facility that expires in June 2014. In July, PulteGroup reduced capacity under this facility to $150 million from $200 million. At June 30, 2012, $133.6 million of letters of credit were outstanding under this facility. Recovery analysis Our rating on the company's senior unsecured notes is 'BB-' (the same as our corporate credit rating on PulteGroup and Centex). Our recovery rating on PulteGroup's senior unsecured debt is '3,' which indicates our expectation for a meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of default. For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on PulteGroup published on April 26, 2012, on RatingsDirect. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that credit trends will gradually improve over the next year, resulting in credit metrics that are more in line with similarly rated industrial peers. We could lower our rating if demand for new homes falters and PulteGroup appears unlikely to meet our 2012 expectations for high single-digit growth in home sales and modest price appreciation. Under this downside scenario, debt-to-EBITDA is unlikely to approach 6x over the next year and liquidity could become constrained as the company's current $1.3 billion balance of cash and equivalents remains its primary source of liquidity to fund growth initiatives and meet sizeable upcoming debt maturities. Upwards rating momentum is not likely in the near term absent substantial debt reduction that reduces sizeable 2014 through 2016 maturities and results in debt-to-EBITDA declining to around 4x. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From PulteGroup Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Stable/-- BB-/Negative/-- Ratings Affirmed PulteGroup Inc. Centex Corp. Senior Unsecured BB- Recovery Rating 3 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.