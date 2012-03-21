March 21 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services will hold a telephone conference call on Thursday, March 22, 2012 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Savings Time to discuss our Advanced Notice of Proposed Criteria for rating emerging market corporate CDOs. The speakers for the call are Henry Albulescu, Global Criteria Officer, Structured Credit and Winston Chang, Analytical Manager, U.S. Structured Credit New Issuance.The credit-related analyses, including ratings, of Standard & Poor's and its affiliates are statements of opinion as of the date they are expressed and not statements of fact or recommendations to purchase, hold, or sell any securities or to make any investment decisions. Ratings, credit-related analyses, data, models, software and output therefrom should not be relied on when making any investment decision. Standard & Poor's opinions and analyses do not address the suitability of any security. Standard & Poor's does not act as a fiduciary or an investment advisor. STANDARD & POOR'S is a registered trademark of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC. Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial decisions.