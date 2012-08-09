Aug 9 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'B+/RR4' rating to Sprint Nextel
Corporation's two-tranche benchmark-sized offering. This includes
unsecured senior notes due 2020 and 2022. The company intends to use the net
proceeds from the notes offering for general corporate purposes, which may
include, among other things, redemptions or service requirements of outstanding
debt, network expansion and modernization and potential funding of Clearwire.
The Rating Outlook for Sprint Nextel and its subsidiaries is Negative. A full
list of ratings follows at the end of this release.
The ratings for Sprint reflect the on-going execution risk both operationally
and financially regarding several key initiatives that the company expects will
improve cash generation, network performance and longer-term profitability.
Risks include achieving expected cost benefits associated with its network
modernization, improving its competitive position with its 4G deployment,
maintaining postpaid CDMA subscriber trends, improving iPhone dilution rates and
retaining its Integrated Digital Enhanced Network (iDEN) subscribers.
Second quarter results show the company has generally managed these risks with
improved CDMA churn, strong ARPU growth, better than expected iDEN subscriber
retention and accelerated iDEN network shutdown. Consequently, Sprint Nextel
materially increased EBITDA guidance for 2012. However, execution risk and cash
burn rates will increase materially in the coming quarters as Sprint advances on
its multi-faceted plans. The company's performance during the next two to three
quarters will be a strong indicator whether Sprint Nextel can successfully
navigate these risks, improve profitability and remain competitive.
Sprint Nextel has significantly fortified its liquidity position and reduced
medium-term refinancing risk since late 2011. The past two debt issuances and
vendor financed secured credit agreement raised an additional $7 billion of
financing. During this time, Sprint has also repaid $3.25 billion of maturing
debt. The company's liquidity at the end of the second quarter 2012 was
approximately $8 billion, including $6.8 billion in cash. In addition, up to
$500 million is available through May 31, 2013 under the first tranche of the
secured equipment credit facility. The current liquidity helps address Sprint
Nextel's material cash requirements expected through at least 2013 which could
be in excess of $5 billion due primarily to the network modernization project
and iPhone rollout.
Sprint's $2.24 billion unsecured revolving credit facility expires in October
2013. Sprint negotiated an amendment to the credit facility to give it cushion
relief into 2013, due to iPhone-related losses. The leverage ratio for the
covenant is currently 4.25 times (x) and will reduce to 4x beginning in January
2013. As of June 30, 2012, the ratio was 3.4 to 1.0 as compared to 3.7 to 1.0 as
of Dec. 31, 2011.
This latest issuance will allow Sprint to address its sizeable maturities during
the next three years totaling approximately $4.8 billion. Maturities include
approximately $800 million in 2013, $1.4 billion in 2014 and $2.6 billion in
2015. Fitch expects the company to continue opportunistically seeking debt
refinancing to reduce maturity risk going forward. Sprint Nextel will also
likely need to consider parameters for a new facility by the end of 2012 given
the 2013 maturity.
The Sprint Nextel credit agreement allows sizeable carve-outs for additional
senior indebtedness. The carve-outs include unsecured junior guaranteed
indebtedness that is subordinated in right of subsidiary guarantees to the
credit facilities not to exceed $4 billion. Between the last two debt offerings,
Sprint has now issued $4 billion in junior guaranteed debt. The unsecured junior
guaranteed debt is senior to the unsecured notes at Sprint Nextel, Sprint
Capital Corporation and Nextel Communications Inc. The unsecured senior notes at
these entities are not supported by an upstream guarantee from the operating
subsidiaries.
The credit agreement additionally allows capacity for unsecured senior
guaranteed indebtedness of $2 billion. This debt would benefit from the same
guarantee and rank equally in right of payment to the unsecured credit
facilities.
Sprint Nextel has indicated potential plans for an additional $1 billion to $2
billion of secured vendor financing. Fitch expects this would be similar in
nature to the $1 billion secured credit agreement reached at the end of May
2012. The borrowers under the existing credit agreement are all of the material
Sprint Nextel subsidiaries that currently guarantee Sprint Nextel's revolving
credit facility and junior guaranteed notes.
Within the past three quarters, Sprint has placed $5 billion of debt including
the $1 billion vendor financed secured credit agreement that is senior to the
senior unsecured notes (no upstream guarantee) at Sprint Nextel Corp and Sprint
Capital Corp. and Nextel Communications Inc. (NCI). Consequently this has
diminished recovery prospects for the unsecured notes to the low end of the
range for the 'RR4' recovery level. Fitch believes that any further secured
vendor financing would cause a one notch downgrade of the unsecured (no upstream
guarantee) debt at Sprint Nextel Corp. and Sprint Capital Corp. due to reduced
recovery support. Currently some uncertainty exists as to the timing, the amount
and whether Sprint Nextel will reach an agreement for additional vendor
financing.
Fitch acknowledges the preferred position structurally of NCI bondholders versus
the unsecured (no upstream guarantee) bondholders at Sprint Nextel Corp. and
Sprint Capital Corp. This difference has become more pronounced with the
increasing complexity of more senior debt in Sprint Nextel's capital structure.
The NCI bondholders are supported primarily by the value resident in the
spectrum licenses held by Nextel operating entities since the operating cash
flows from Nextel operating subsidiaries are becoming de minimis with a complete
shutdown in mid-2013.
Recovery distinctions between NCI bondholders and the unsecured bondholders of
Sprint Nextel Corp. and Sprint Capital Corp. are difficult due to the
uncertainty of whether that part of the capital structure would face substantive
consolidation or retain its structural subordination. There is evidence that
bankruptcy proceedings use substantive consolidation when there has been
material flow of capital from one entity to another, which is present in this
scenario.
Notwithstanding, in the event Sprint Nextel layers in more secured vendor
financing which further diminishes recovery prospects for the unsecured notes,
it's likely Fitch will recognize that NCI bondholders could experience enhanced
recovery versus the rest of the unsecured (no upstream guarantee) notes. Fitch
expects Sprint Nextel will continue paying down NCI debt first given the $3.8
billion in maturities the next three years.
The ratings have limited flexibility for execution missteps, weakened core
operational results, significantly higher cash requirements, Clearwire event
risk or lack of expected benefits from the network modernization project. Fitch
expects leverage for Sprint Nextel to peak in the low 5x range during 2012. As a
result, Fitch will not remove the Negative Outlook during 2012. A stabilization
of the Outlook could occur by mid-2013 if Sprint Nextel executes on stated
objectives and the company demonstrates further operational and financial
improvements.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating include:
--Lack of expected cost benefits associated with network modernization;
--iPhone dilution greater than expected;
--Postpaid Subscriber trends materially weaken;
--Cash requirements materially higher;
--iDEN subscriber retention;
--Clearwire event risk;
--Network upgrade delays and operating difficulties;
--Additional vendor financed debt leading to a downgrade of unsecured issue
ratings at Sprint Capital Corp. and Sprint Nextel Corp.
Positive: The Rating Outlook is Negative. As a result, Fitch's sensitivities do
not currently anticipate developments with a material likelihood, individually
or collectively, of leading to a rating upgrade.
The ratings of Sprint Nextel and its subsidiaries are as follows:
Sprint Nextel Corporation;
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'B+';
--Senior unsecured credit facility 'BB/RR2';
--Junior guaranteed unsecured notes 'BB/RR2';
--Senior unsecured notes 'B+/RR4'.
Sprint Capital Corporation;
--IDR 'B+';
--Senior unsecured notes 'B+/RR4';
Nextel Communications Inc. (Nextel);
--IDR 'B+';
--Senior unsecured notes 'B+/RR4'.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
