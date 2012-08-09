BRIEF-China Meheco to acquire stake in pharma firm for 286.2 mln yuan in Hainan province
* Says it plans to acquire 54 percent stake in pharma firm for 286.2 million yuan ($42.13 million) in Hainan province
Aug 9 Alere Inc : * Moodys revises aleres outlook to negative; b1 cfr affirmed * Rpt-moodys revises aleres outlook to negative; b1 cfr affirmed
* Says it cuts share issue size to 800 million yuan ($117.75 million) from 1.2 billion yuan previously