March 22 - The number of global weakest links increased to 125 on March 16 from 123 on Feb. 17, said an article published today by Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research titled, "Global Weakest Links And Default Rates: An Uptick In Weakest Links" Weakest links are issuers rated 'B-' and lower with either negative outlooks or ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications. The 125 weakest links have total rated debt worth $199.1 billion. "In 2012, 23 issuers so far have defaulted through March 16, including confidential entities," said Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research. These defaulted issuers have outstanding debt worth $24.4 billion. In 2011, 53 defaulted issuers had combined outstanding debt worth $87.7 billion. By comparison, 82 issuers defaulted on debt worth $97.5 billion in 2010, and 264 issuers defaulted on debt worth $627.7 billion in 2009. "A majority of the weakest links based in Greece are banks," said Ms. Vazza. On Feb. 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its 'CC' long-term and 'C' short-term sovereign credit ratings on the Hellenic Republic (Greece) to 'SD' (selective default), following the Greek government's retroactive insertion of collective action clauses in the documentation of certain series of its sovereign debt on Feb. 23, 2012. The 12-month-trailing global corporate speculative-grade default rate increased to 2.2% in February from 2.13% in January. Regionally, the U.S. corporate speculative-grade corporate default rate dipped slightly to 2.42% from 2.43%, while the European default rate rose to 2.33% from 2%. The default rate in the emerging markets also increased to 1.02% from 0.88%. The U.S. has the highest number of weakest links with 75, or 60% of the global total. By sector, media and entertainment, banks, forest products and building materials, and consumer products have the greatest concentrations of weakest links. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media representative provided.