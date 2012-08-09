Aug 9 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded its Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and
senior unsecured rating of Tennessee Gas Pipeline Company, LLC (TGP) to 'BBB'
from 'BBB-' and affirmed the IDR and senior unsecured ratings of El Paso Natural
Gas Company, LLC (EPNG) at 'BBB-' ahead of the proposed acquisition of 100% of
TGP and 50% of EPNG by Kinder Morgan Energy Partners, L.P. (KMP; IDR: BBB). The
Ratings Outlook for both issuers is Stable. A full list of today's ratings
action follows at the end of this release.
On Aug. 6, 2012, the boards of directors of Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI; rated
'BB+', Stable Outlook by Fitch) and KMP approved the dropdown from El Paso Corp.
(EP; 'BB+', Stable Outlook) of 100% of TGP and a 50% interest in EPNG in a
transaction valued at $6.22 billion, including about $1.8 billion in assumed
debt at TGP and $560 million in proportional debt at EPNG. TGP and EPNG were
both previously fully owned by EP which was acquired by KMI in May 2012.
TGP's ratings upgrade is supported by the low-risk nature and cash flow
stability of the system's interstate Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)
regulated pipeline operations and the company's position as a premier pipeline
system which serves and accesses growing demand and supply areas. The majority
of TGP's revenue is from capacity reservation contracts with an average contract
life of roughly four years. As part of the Kinder Morgan family, TGP is part of
the largest natural gas network in the country, making it a more integrated,
core piece of national infrastructure. Additionally, TGP sits directly over the
emerging Marcellus and Utica shales, providing significant growth opportunities
and an ability to expand its system to offer increased optionality for shippers.
The ratings recognize that TGP is spending a significant amount to expand its
system, with projects focused in the Marcellus shale. These projects are backed
by long-term commitments for capacity which will help further stabilize cash
flow and earnings for the pipeline. The ratings also recognize that TGP will now
be owned and operated by KMP which will control operating and financial
decisions, including dividend policy.
EPNG's ratings are supported by the low-risk nature and cash flow stability of
the system's interstate FERC regulated pipeline operations. In contrast to TGP,
EPNG is a much smaller pipeline system and serves a much more challenged
geographic region where Fitch has little expectation for natural gas demand
growth over the next several years. Roughly 89% of EPNG's revenue is from
capacity reservation contracts with an average contract life of less than three
years. Fitch believes that recontracting at current rates will be challenging
for EPNG due to moderating demand and increased competition. In addition, given
the operational challenges and growth prospects facing EPNG, affirmation of
current ratings is more indicative of EPNG's stand-alone credit profile.
CREDIT CONSIDERATIONS
Cash Flow/Earnings Stability: TGP and EPNG are FERC regulated interstate natural
gas pipelines with the majority of their capacity contracted for with long-term
take-or-pay reservation contracts providing a predictable, stable earnings and
cash flow. As the result of a December 2011 FERC-approved rate settlement TGP
has been able to increase its rates and increase the amount of revenue it gets
from volume/commodity price insensitive capacity reservation contracts with a
weighted average life of four years. EPNG's contracts have a shorter weighted
average life of less than three years with a significant portion of capacity up
for renewal over the course of the next year.
Parental Relationship: Fitch's ratings reflect the credit profiles of TGP and
EPNG largely on a standalone basis. Fitch believes that the lack of strong legal
ties among TGP and EPNG and its new owner KMP (no guarantees, no cross defaults)
does not justify a fully consolidated approach to the rating. Strategic and
operational ties are moderate and should eventually include KMP's control of
TGP's and EPNG's operational and financial decisions, including dividend policy,
but debt at both TGP and EPNG will be structurally superior to KMP's
obligations. Fitch typically limits the notching between a Master Limited
Partnership and a fully owned pipeline operating company to one notch between
IDRs to account for operational, strategic, and structural considerations.
Geographic/Strategic Benefits: As part of the Kinder Morgan family, TGP and EPNG
are now part of the 4th largest energy company in North America, as well as the
largest natural gas network in the country. The Kinder Morgan network provides
access to every supply and demand region for natural gas in the country. TGP
delivers gas to one of the strongest demand regions of the country (the
northeastern U.S.). Additionally, TGP sits directly over the emerging Marcellus
and Utica shales, providing significant growth opportunities and an ability to
expand its system to offer increased optionality for shippers. EPNG's service
territory is a bit more challenged. Fitch expects natural gas demand to contract
or remain flat in the southwestern U.S. as population growth in those regions
has slowed dramatically and power generation demand (which is a main driver of
gas demand) faces significant competition from alternative energy projects.
Recontracting Risk: Both TGP and EPNG are exposed to the possibility that
current capacity cannot be recontracted at current rates or current volumes.
However, this risk is more significant for EPNG. EPNG has a much shorter average
duration on its long-term contracts than the rest of EP's legacy pipelines, with
a significant amount of revenue up for recontracting over the next 12 to 18
months. It remains to be seen how successful EPNG will be at recontracting this
capacity without having to discount current rates, which could weigh on metrics
going forward.
Large Capital Expenditure Program: TGP is planning several capacity expansions,
largely in the northern section of its system that overlays the Marcellus and
Utica shales. All of these projects will serve emerging Marcellus production and
are backed by long-term contracts which should help further shore up the cash
flow stability of TGP. Fitch expects the incremental EBITDA provided as growth
projects come online will result in improved metrics for TGP.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
--A material improvement in credit metrics. Fitch expects TGP 2012
debt-to-EBITDA between 3.2x to 3.5x and 2013 debt-to-EBITDA of between 3.0x and
3.25x. Should metrics be materially better than this, Fitch would consider a
positive rating action. For EPNG, should 2012 and 2013 debt-to-EBTIDA be
materially better than 3.75x to 4.0x, Fitch would consider a positive action;
--A positive rating action at KMP.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a
negative rating action include:
--Significant increases in leverage to support organic growth and acquisitions;
--Inability to successfully recontract expiring contracts at beneficial rates
and/or tenor;
--Weakening operating performance;
--A negative rating action at KMP.
Fitch has upgraded following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Tennessee Gas Pipeline Company (TGP)
--IDR to 'BBB' from 'BBB-;
--Senior unsecured debt to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
El Paso Natural Gas Company (EPNG)
--IDR 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured debt 'BBB-'.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to investors.
