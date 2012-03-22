March 22 - Fitch Ratings informs that the resolution of the Rating Watch
Negative (RWN) set in December 2011 on 44 classes of multi-issuer cedulas
hipotecarias (MICH) will likely occur in April, after missing cover pool data
problems are resolved.
As announced in the rating action commentary "Fitch Places 45 Classes of
Multi-Issuer Cedulas Hipotecarias on Rating Watch Negative", dated 22 December
2011 available at www.fitchratings.com, Fitch had expected to resolve RWNs on
the sector by 22 March. However, the agency has just received confirmation that
no new over-collateralisation (OC) statements are going to be available, besides
those existing in December 2011.
Furthermore, four participating banks have not yet provided cover pool data as
of end-2011. These are Bankia SA, Liberbank SA, Banco Espirito Santo and Ipar
Kutxa SCoop de Credito.
The agency also highlights that the RWN indicates that downgrade is possible if
increased risks in the sector are not mitigated by new public OC statements.
Fitch indicated in December 2011 that the MICH sector on RWN can be downgraded
to the 'A' or 'BBB' category in the absence of adequate issuer-specific OC
statements.
OC statements are important to address the potential volatility of OC ratios of
issuers with a low Shortterm rating (i.e. 'F3' or below), according to Fitch's
methodology for rating MICH. In its analysis, Fitch will consider OC levels
equal to public OC statements when such statements are available. Otherwise, the
agency will consider a sensitivity analysis by incorporating a haircut in the
range of 25% to 50% to the total OC ratios (floored at the legal OC minimum of
25%).
Details on all multi-issuer cedulas hipotecarias can be found in the special
report "Multi-Issuer Cedulas Hipotecarias CR Tracker," dated 27 January 2012,
available on www.fitchratings.com.
