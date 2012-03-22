March 22 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed JSC Holding Company Metalloinvest's foreign and local currency Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and foreign currency senior unsecured rating at 'BB-'and National Long-Term Rating at 'A+'(rus). The Outlooks on the Long-term ratings are Stable. The affirmations follow the launch of Metalloinvest's RUB50bn bond issue programme in Q112. Metalloinvest has already placed RUB15bn of its RUB50bn ten-year bond issue programme on 19 March 2012 with RUB10bn to be placed on 22 March 2012. The ruble bond issues have three-year put option and unlike the USD750m Eurobonds issued in 2011, have no corporate guarantees from the Metalloinvest's operating companies, which could imply weaker comfort for ruble bondholders. Most of the ruble bonds proceeds will be used to refinance Metalloinvest's existing debt. Metalloinvest is one of the largest metals and mining company in Russia, primarily engaged in iron ore mining and processing and focused on further increase of high value added products contribution. The company has a strong position on the global production cost curve, which results in strong operating margins and cash flows throughout the cycle. Fitch expects Metalloinvest to maintain the ability to generate sufficient operational cash flow and positive free cash flow given adequate cost control and capex. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 12 August 2011, are available on www.fitchratings.com. Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(rus)' for National ratings in Russia. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology