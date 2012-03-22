March 22 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite remained unchanged at 196 basis points (bps) yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite spread widened by 6 bps to 601 bps. By rating, the 'AA', 'A', and 'BBB' spreads remained unchanged at 128 bps, 170 bps, and 243 bps, respectively. The 'BB' spread widened by 5 bps to 427 bps, 'B' expanded by 3 bps to 648 bps, and 'CCC' expanded by 15 bps to 1,008 bps. By industry, financial institutions contracted by 1 bp to 296 bps. Banks, utilities, and telecommunications remained flat at 305 bps, 201 bps, and 311 bps, respectively. Industrials widened by 1 bp to 287 bps. The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is equal to its one-year moving average of 196 bps and is below its five-year moving average of 239 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is below both its one-year moving average of 634 bps and its five-year moving average of 718 bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets. Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial decisions.