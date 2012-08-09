Aug 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today revised its recovery rating
on Select Medical Corp.'s senior secured debt to '2', indicating our expectation
of substantial (70% to 90%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment
default, from '1' (90% to 100% recovery expectation). We lowered our issue-level
rating on this debt to 'BB-' (one notch higher than our 'B+' issuer rating on
the company) from 'BB', in accordance with our notching criteria for a '2'
recovery rating. The issue-level rating was removed from CreditWatch, where it
was placed with negative implications Aug. 1. The rating revisions follow
Select's upsizing of its term loan due 2018 by $275 million, bringing the
aggregate amount to $1.1
billion. Our view is that the larger size of this debt class reduces recovery
prospects in the event of a default. All other existing ratings on the company
are unaffected.
The corporate credit rating on Select is 'B+' and the rating outlook is
stable. The 'B+' rating reflects our assessment of the company's business risk
profile as "weak" and the financial risk profile as "highly leveraged,"
according to our criteria. We view Select's business risk profile as "weak"
predominately because of reimbursement risk and its relatively narrow focus.
Government reimbursement risk is the single most significant key credit factor
in our business risk assessment, because the company's most important
business, its specialty hospital division, relies on Medicare for about 60% of
that division's revenues and nearly 50% of total revenues. Our assessment of
Select Medical's financial risk profile as "aggressive" reflects our
calculation of debt to EBITDA of about 4.5x as of March 31, 2012, and is
consistent with our expectation that leverage will remain near that level for
the rest of 2012. (For the latest complete corporate credit rating rationale,
see Standard & Poor's research report on Select Medical, published Aug. 1,
2012. Our updated recovery analysis will be published on RatingsDirect as soon
as possible following the release of this report.)
RELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA
-- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009
-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
-- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade
Credits, May 13, 2008
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008
RATINGS LIST
Select Medical Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/--
Ratings Revised And Off CreditWatch
To From
Select Medical Corp.
Senior Secured BB- BB/Watch Neg
Recovery Rating 2 1
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.