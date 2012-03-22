March 22 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Terna Spa's Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'A'. The Outlook on the IDR remains
Negative. The Short-term IDR has been affirmed at 'F1'.
The affirmation reflects the enhanced visibility of the company's financial
profile following the completion of the price review for 2012-2015 and the
disclosure by Terna of its strategic plan for the investment budget and dividend
policy for the next five years. Fitch acknowledges management's efforts to
preserve financial stability in a challenging economic environment by scaling
back capex and revise the dividend policy to a more prudent level. Terna's
recent eurobond issue has also helped ease concerns about the increasing cost of
debt and funding needs and cleared the potential liquidity risk over the period
of the plan.
The Negative Outlook reflects increased pressure on cash flow based leverage
ratios over the next two years, partially due to additional fiscal charges
resulting from the application of the "Robin Hood tax" introduced in 2011. The
cash tax effect contributes to an average FFO net leverage ratio of 5.6x based
on Fitch's conservative forecast assumptions. This is above the guidance for the
current rating level, highlighting that there is no headroom and that the rating
will be downgraded if targets are not met.
The rating could also be negatively affected by equity contributions required to
part-fund non-traditional business activities (batteries) that, according to the
new business plan, will be potentially developed on a non-recourse basis in the
coming years. Finally, negative pressure could also stem from further government
interventions although Fitch is currently not aware of any initiatives.
Terna's ability to carve out portions of the network for disposal may enhance
the company's financial flexibility, depending on the final structure put in
place, but is currently not part of Fitch's rating base case.
The transmission tariff applicable over the 2012-2016 regulatory period will
contribute to a steady increase in revenues and benefits from a higher
applicable weighted average cost of capital (WACC) rate for the remuneration of
investments. This has been set at 7.4% (real pre-tax), up from 6.9% in the
previous regulatory period. Despite the limitation to pass through the increased
tax rate (Robin Hood tax) within the corporate tax rate allowance, on balance,
the regulatory price review was rating neutral. Notably, for the first time the
price review envisages an interim recalculation of the risk-free rate
assumptions which will impact the WACC determination. The risk-free rate will be
reviewed at the end of 2013 and will apply for the last two years of the price
cycle. It is difficult to determine at this stage whether this will result in an
increase of the WACC at the recalculation date, but Fitch's view is that it
represents a useful adjustment tool in a downside scenario.
Fitch notes that Terna's ratings do not incorporate any government support (the
Italian government owns a 29.88% stake through Cassa Depositi e Prestiti
('A-'/Negative)) and are assessed on a standalone basis. However, following the
Italian sovereign rating downgrade to 'A-'/Negative in January 2012, Terna's
senior unsecured rating was aligned with its IDR to reflect the fact that the
one-notch uplift for higher recoveries that Fitch typically applies to regulated
utility senior unsecured debt does not apply when a sovereign's rating falls
below that of the utility's senior unsecured debt rating.
