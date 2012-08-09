Aug 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'B+' issue-level rating and '3' recovery rating to Overland Park, Kan.-based
wireless carrier Sprint Nextel Corp.'s proposed senior notes (undetermined
amount and maturity date). The '3' recovery rating indicates expectations for
meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of payment default. We expect the
company to use net proceeds to repay upcoming maturities at subsidiary Nextel
Communications Inc.
Standard & Poor's also revised the recovery rating on Sprint Nextel's existing
senior unsecured debt to '3' from '4' following a revision in our approach to
analyzing wireless carriers. Our revised approach applies the greater of two
valuation methods. We estimate an enterprise value based on a multiple of
projected emergence-level EBITDA in addition to an asset value approach based
on the book value of spectrum licenses and discounted network assets. The 'B+'
issue rating on the debt remains unchanged. (For a complete recovery analysis,
see the recovery report on Sprint Nextel, to be published on RatingsDirect
shortly).
At the same time, we assigned issue-level ratings to existing Sprint credit
facilities. The ratings include:
-- A 'BB-' issue-level rating and '2' recovery rating to Sprint Nextel's
$2.25 billion senior unsecured revolver due 2013. The '2' recovery rating
indicates expectations for substantial (70%-90%) recovery in the event of
payment default. The revolver benefits from guarantees from certain Sprint
Nextel subsidiaries, which represent a large portion of the company's cash
flows. Although our valuation is sufficient to provide for full recovery, we
have capped our recovery ratings at '2' per our criteria for 'B' category
credits, given the company's ability to incur additional debt.
-- A 'BB' issue-level rating and '1' recovery rating to the company's $1
billion senior secured credit facility due 2017, which is being used to
finance equipment purchases for Sprint's network upgrade. The '1' recovery
rating indicates expectations for very high (90%-100%) recovery in the event
of payment default. This facility is guaranteed by Sprint Nextel and secured
by all equipment financed through draws under the facility. The recovery
ratings on this facility are not capped at '2' because this facility is
secured.
In addition, we withdrew our 'B+' corporate credit rating on Nextel
Communications Inc. because we assess the credit risk of Sprint Nextel and its
wholly owned subsidiaries on a consolidated basis. The issue-level and
recovery ratings on all Nextel debt are not affected by this action.
Finally, we affirmed our 'B+' corporate credit rating on Sprint Nextel as we
do not expect leverage to change as a result of the new notes offering. The
outlook is negative.
During the 2012 second quarter, the company reported solid financial results,
including revenue and EBITDA growth of 5% and 10%, respectively, year over
year. This improvement came despite expenses for the company's network upgrade
and upfront cash subsidies associated with the iPhone. Sprint Nextel benefited
from a 7% increase in average revenue per user and subscriber growth on the
prepaid and wholesale platform. As a result, operating lease-adjusted leverage
improved to 5.8x from 6.1x in the first quarter of 2012. However, we expect
leverage to rise in the second half of the year as network upgrade costs
increase, which will likely pressure EBITDA. Moreover, we also expect that an
iPhone refresh, which is likely to arrive in the second half of 2012, will
temporarily hurt profitability measures given the likely rise in handset
subsidies.
The ratings on Sprint Nextel continue to reflect a "fair" business risk
profile and a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile. Key business risk
factors include its weak profitability relative to other wireless carriers,
significant competition from other wireless carriers and maturing industry
conditions; execution risks related to its network upgrade; and higher churn
compared with that of its peers. The company's highly leveraged financial risk
profile incorporates our base-case scenario that debt to EBITDA will rise to
the mid-6x area before declining to the mid-5x area by the end of 2013,
ongoing free operating cash flow deficits, and "less than adequate" liquidity.
Tempering factors include the company's position as the third-largest wireless
carrier in the U.S. and a national footprint, our expectation for modest
revenue growth from higher average revenue per user, and industry-leading data
and smartphone penetration. (For the complete corporate credit rating
rationale, see the full analysis on Sprint, published May 2, 2012, on
RatingsDirect.)
RATINGS LIST
Ratings Affirmed
Sprint Nextel Corp.
Sprint Capital Corp.
Nextel Finance Co.
Corporate Credit Rating B+/Negative/--
New Ratings
Sprint Nextel Corp.
Senior Unsecured
$2.25 bil revolver due 2013 BB-
Recovery Rating 2
Senior nts B+
Recovery Rating 3
Nextel Systems Corp.
Senior Secured
$1 bil credit facility due 2017 BB
Recovery Rating 1
Issue Rating Unchanged; Recovery Rating Revised
Sprint Nextel Corp.
Sprint Capital Corp.
Nextel Communications Inc.
To From
Senior Unsecured B+ B+
Recovery Rating 3 4
Ratings Withdrawn
To From
Nextel Communications Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating NR/-- B+/Stable/--
