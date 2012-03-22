March 22 - Overview -- U.S-based transportation and industrial product manufacturer J.B. Poindexter's operating performance and credit measures have improved, and we believe that the company's proposed refinancing of its 2014 maturity notes will strengthen its liquidity. -- We are revising the outlook to positive from stable and affirming the 'B' corporate credit rating. -- We also are assigning a 'B' issue-level rating to the company's proposed $200 million senior unsecured notes due 2022. -- The outlook is positive, reflecting the possibility of an upgrade over the next 12 months if the company continues to improve operations and if its growth initiatives do not hurt its credit metrics. Rating Action On March 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B' corporate credit rating on J.B. Poindexter & Co. Inc. and revised the outlook to positive from stable. At the same time, we assigned a 'B' issue rating and '4' recovery rating to the company's proposed $200 million senior unsecured notes due 2022. Rationale The affirmation and outlook revision to positive reflect Poindexter's improved operating and financial performance in 2011 and the possibility for a one-notch-higher rating if these trends are sustained in 2012 and if the company's various growth initiatives do not result in weaker performance, cash flow, and credit ratios. We view the company's business risk profile as "weak" and its financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," as our criteria define these terms. Poindexter manufactures van and truck bodies, truck accessories, specialty vehicles, and packaging materials in North America. It also provides precision-engineered services to the oil and gas industry. Its transportation-related businesses account for more than two-thirds of sales, although the energy-related manufacturing business tends to have higher margins. Historically, revenues and cash flows have exhibited significant volatility because customers adjust the replacement cycles of their truck and van fleets according to economic conditions and because order patterns for new fleet vehicles tend to be inconsistent. The company also has a concentrated customer base in its truck, van, and energy businesses. Operating performance improved across most of its transportation and energy segments last year, and we expect that the company will continue to benefit from positive demand trends in 2012. This is based on our outlook for modest growth in the U.S. economy and rising oil prices. In addition, operational improvements and the benefits of lean manufacturing efforts are enhancing profitability. Still, we note that the company has in the past experienced occasional operational inefficiencies that have temporarily hurt profitability, and operational execution remains a risk. Overall, we expect market conditions to remain highly competitive, which will limit the potential for margin improvement despite a leaner cost structure. The company has a highly leveraged financial risk profile. Credit measures improved in 2011, but we expect they will remain volatile, reflecting business cyclicality. Pro forma for the proposed $200 million notes issuance, operating lease-adjusted total debt to EBITDA will be about 3.8x, and funds from operations to total debt will be greater than 15%. These metrics are somewhat better than our expectations for the rating of about 5x debt to EBITDA and 10% FFO to total debt. The ratings take into account both the company's frequent acquisitions and the sole control of its shareholder and founder, John Poindexter. Execution of the company's business and financial strategy largely depends on Mr. Poindexter. Liquidity We expect that the company will have adequate sources of liquidity to cover its needs in the near term, even in the event of unforeseen EBITDA declines. Our assessment of Poindexter's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- We expect the company's sources of liquidity, including cash, to exceed its uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12 to 18 months. -- We expect net sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines by 15%. Liquidity sources include our expectation of free operating cash flow of more than $10 million in 2012, about $80 million of cash on hand after giving effect to the proposed note issuance, and full availability under the company's new $25 million asset-based revolving credit facility. The facility matures in December 2013, although the company has the option to extend it to March 2016. A minimum fixed-charge covenant of 1.25x governs borrowing availability. Liquidity uses will include working capital needs, which can fluctuate with the seasonality of transportation business. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Poindexter to be published on RatingsDirect immediately after this report) Outlook The outlook is positive. We could raise the rating by one notch over the next 12 months if the company sustains its positive operating performance trends and if its growth initiatives do not hurt its credit measures. Following a revenue increase of more than 25% in 2011, we believe growth rate will moderate but should remain positive in 2012. Our assumptions include: -- Sustained mid-40% market share in the truck body and van businesses; -- Relatively flat step-van demand and mid- to high-single-digit growth in medium-duty truck production; -- Mid- to high-single-digit revenue growth in the specialty manufacturing group on the back of a 15% rise in oil prices, as our economists expect. We also assume modest overall margin expansion, with additional volumes and cost efficiencies partly offset by competitive pricing conditions across all segments. Notwithstanding our expectations of higher capital spending for growth initiatives, this should translate into positive free cash flow and credit measures remaining satisfactory for the rating, including adjusted total debt to EBITDA less than 4X and FFO to total debt greater than 15%--if achieved and sustainable, these would be consistent with a higher rating. However, we could revise the outlook to stable if the company experiences shortfalls in its operating performance and falls short of our expectations, either because of a cyclical downturn or inefficiencies. We likely would revise the outlook, for instance, if EBITDA weakened back toward $45 million for this year (compared with about $60 million in 2011) or if growth initiatives hurt cash flow generation and caused financial leverage to weaken toward 5x. Related Criteria And Research -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From J.B. Poindexter & Co. Inc. Corporate credit rating B/Positive/-- B/Stable/-- Senior unsecured B Recovery rating 4 Ratings Assigned Senior unsecured $200 mil. notes due 2022 B Recovery rating 4