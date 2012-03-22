March 22 - Overview
-- U.S-based transportation and industrial product manufacturer J.B.
Poindexter's operating performance and credit measures have improved, and we
believe that the company's proposed refinancing of its 2014 maturity notes
will strengthen its liquidity.
-- We are revising the outlook to positive from stable and affirming the
'B' corporate credit rating.
-- We also are assigning a 'B' issue-level rating to the company's
proposed $200 million senior unsecured notes due 2022.
-- The outlook is positive, reflecting the possibility of an upgrade over
the next 12 months if the company continues to improve operations and if its
growth initiatives do not hurt its credit metrics.
Rating Action
On March 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B'
corporate credit rating on J.B. Poindexter & Co. Inc. and revised the outlook
to positive from stable. At the same time, we assigned a 'B' issue rating and
'4' recovery rating to the company's proposed $200 million senior unsecured
notes due 2022.
Rationale
The affirmation and outlook revision to positive reflect Poindexter's improved
operating and financial performance in 2011 and the possibility for a
one-notch-higher rating if these trends are sustained in 2012 and if the
company's various growth initiatives do not result in weaker performance, cash
flow, and credit ratios. We view the company's business risk profile as "weak"
and its financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," as our criteria define
these terms.
Poindexter manufactures van and truck bodies, truck accessories, specialty
vehicles, and packaging materials in North America. It also provides
precision-engineered services to the oil and gas industry. Its
transportation-related businesses account for more than two-thirds of sales,
although the energy-related manufacturing business tends to have higher
margins. Historically, revenues and cash flows have exhibited significant
volatility because customers adjust the replacement cycles of their truck and
van fleets according to economic conditions and because order patterns for new
fleet vehicles tend to be inconsistent. The company also has a concentrated
customer base in its truck, van, and energy businesses.
Operating performance improved across most of its transportation and energy
segments last year, and we expect that the company will continue to benefit
from positive demand trends in 2012. This is based on our outlook for modest
growth in the U.S. economy and rising oil prices. In addition, operational
improvements and the benefits of lean manufacturing efforts are enhancing
profitability. Still, we note that the company has in the past experienced
occasional operational inefficiencies that have temporarily hurt
profitability, and operational execution remains a risk. Overall, we expect
market conditions to remain highly competitive, which will limit the potential
for margin improvement despite a leaner cost structure.
The company has a highly leveraged financial risk profile. Credit measures
improved in 2011, but we expect they will remain volatile, reflecting business
cyclicality. Pro forma for the proposed $200 million notes issuance, operating
lease-adjusted total debt to EBITDA will be about 3.8x, and funds from
operations to total debt will be greater than 15%. These metrics are somewhat
better than our expectations for the rating of about 5x debt to EBITDA and 10%
FFO to total debt. The ratings take into account both the company's frequent
acquisitions and the sole control of its shareholder and founder, John
Poindexter. Execution of the company's business and financial strategy largely
depends on Mr. Poindexter.
Liquidity
We expect that the company will have adequate sources of liquidity to cover
its needs in the near term, even in the event of unforeseen EBITDA declines.
Our assessment of Poindexter's liquidity profile incorporates the following
expectations and assumptions:
-- We expect the company's sources of liquidity, including cash, to
exceed its uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12 to 18 months.
-- We expect net sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines by
15%.
Liquidity sources include our expectation of free operating cash flow of more
than $10 million in 2012, about $80 million of cash on hand after giving
effect to the proposed note issuance, and full availability under the
company's new $25 million asset-based revolving credit facility. The facility
matures in December 2013, although the company has the option to extend it to
March 2016. A minimum fixed-charge covenant of 1.25x governs borrowing
availability. Liquidity uses will include working capital needs, which can
fluctuate with the seasonality of transportation business.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on
Poindexter to be published on RatingsDirect immediately after this report)
Outlook
The outlook is positive. We could raise the rating by one notch over the next
12 months if the company sustains its positive operating performance trends
and if its growth initiatives do not hurt its credit measures. Following a
revenue increase of more than 25% in 2011, we believe growth rate will
moderate but should remain positive in 2012. Our assumptions include:
-- Sustained mid-40% market share in the truck body and van businesses;
-- Relatively flat step-van demand and mid- to high-single-digit growth
in medium-duty truck production;
-- Mid- to high-single-digit revenue growth in the specialty
manufacturing group on the back of a 15% rise in oil prices, as our economists
expect.
We also assume modest overall margin expansion, with additional volumes and
cost efficiencies partly offset by competitive pricing conditions across all
segments.
Notwithstanding our expectations of higher capital spending for growth
initiatives, this should translate into positive free cash flow and credit
measures remaining satisfactory for the rating, including adjusted total debt
to EBITDA less than 4X and FFO to total debt greater than 15%--if achieved and
sustainable, these would be consistent with a higher rating.
However, we could revise the outlook to stable if the company experiences
shortfalls in its operating performance and falls short of our expectations,
either because of a cyclical downturn or inefficiencies. We likely would
revise the outlook, for instance, if EBITDA weakened back toward $45 million
for this year (compared with about $60 million in 2011) or if growth
initiatives hurt cash flow generation and caused financial leverage to weaken
toward 5x.
