March 22 - Overview -- In line with the broader IT supply chain, U.S. capacitor supplier KEMET's operating trends and credit measures have worsened over the past two quarters, reflecting inventory reductions in the distribution channel as well as a slow down in original equipment manufacturer end markets. -- KEMET recently announced a $50 million equity investment in NEC Tokin Corp. (NT), a manufacturer of tantalum capacitors and electrical component devices; KEMET also has an option to acquire the remaining ownership that it does not own, exercisable between Aug. 1, 2014 and May 31, 2018. -- KEMET intends to use the proposed $100 million senior note issuance to finance its initial investment in NT, finance a portion of the Niotan Inc. acquisition, and provide funds for general corporate purposes. -- We are revising our outlook to stable from positive due to increased leverage related to the $100 million debt issuance and to provide flexibility over the medium term for the potential purchase of NT. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that KEMET will sustain profitability near current levels and continue to generate positive FOCF over the near term. Rating Action On March 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Greenville, S.C.-based capacitor supplier KEMET Corp. to stable from positive. We also affirmed our 'B+' corporate credit rating on the company. At the same time, we are maintaining our 'B+' rating (the same as the corporate credit rating) on the company's $100 million add-on to its existing $230 million secured senior notes due 2018. The '4' recovery rating, indicating the expectation for average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a payment default, remains unchanged. The outlook revision reflects increased leverage related to the $100 million debt issuance and to provide flexibility over the medium term for the potential purchase of NT. Rationale The rating on KEMET is based on Standard & Poor's expectation that the capacitor supplier will maintain its market position, despite highly competitive and cyclical industry conditions and near-term weakness in its served markets. We expect that KEMET will experience moderate revenue declines over the near term, due to an ongoing inventory correction in the information technology (IT) distributor sales channel and weak end-market demand. We also expect that EBITDA generation over the near term will decline from near cyclical peak levels of $163 million we calculate for the last 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011. As a result, credit metrics are likely to weaken over the next six to nine months, reflecting increased debt levels and lower near-term profits. However, we expect the company will sustain credit measures commensurate with an "aggressive" financial risk profile during the next 12 months. KEMET is a global supplier of general use and specialty capacitors used in a broad array of electronics devices to store, filter, and regulate the flow of electricity. Standard & Poor's views KEMET's business risk profile as "weak". Our assessment primarily reflects the company's narrow product focus, low market share in some of its businesses, and operating performance that will continue to exhibit a high degree of cyclicality. Partly offsetting these factors, the company maintains the largest global share in the tantalum capacitor market, which has been recently enhanced by its pending investment in NT and acquisition of Niotan Inc. We estimate, pro forma for the combination of NT's tantalum capacitor business, KEMET's global market share of the tantalum capacitor market will increase to about 35% from about 27%. We expect that the NT investment will eventually create a company with larger scale and a more diversified product platform, geographic footprint and customer base. In exchange for an initial $50 million investment, KEMET receives a 34% economic and 51% voting interest in NT. A subsequent $50 million payment, payable at KEMET's election through Aug. 31, 2014, would increase KEMET's economic interest to 49%. It will have the option to acquire the remaining economic interest that it does not own, exercisable between Aug. 1, 2014 and May 31, 2018, for the higher of the balance of NEC Tokin's debt to NEC (expected to be $250 million) or latest-12-month 6x EBITDA). Standard & Poor's believes that unless performance at NT is disappointing, KEMET will opt to go forward with the additional investment to increase its ownership, although it is not required to support NT's obligations. In addition, KEMET completed an acquisition of Niotan (a supplier of tantalum powders) in late February 2012. KEMET acquired Niotan to secure tantalum supplies and to become more vertically integrated. Total consideration for Niotan is $75 million and $10 million in royalty payments, of which $30 million was paid at closing with the balance payable over the next 30 months. As part of a multiyear restructuring program, KEMET has been relocating a portion of its film/electrolytic (F&E) capacitor business to China and Mexico, which the company expects to complete by fiscal year-end March 2013. Operating profits in the F&E capacitor business have been volatile over the past 12 months, but are improving. We expect that the F&E business will contribute a meaningful level of profits in fiscal year 2013. We view KEMET's financial risk profile as aggressive, reflecting historically volatile profitability and a high fixed-cost structure. Pro forma for the proposed $100 million debt issuance, latest-12-month leverage increases to 2.3x as of Dec. 31, 2011, compared with 1.7x without the additional debt. However, leverage will increase further over the near term due to our expectations of reduced EBITDA. The current rating incorporates some capacity to accommodate additional debt over the medium term related to the potential purchase of the remainder of NT. Liquidity We view KEMET's liquidity as "adequate." We expect coverage of uses to be in excess of 1.2x for the next 12 months and net sources to be positive in the near term, even with a 15% to 20% decline in expected EBITDA. Our assessment of KEMET's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations, assumptions, and factors: -- Cash on hand was $136 million as of Dec. 31, 2011. -- The company's currently available borrowing capacity under its $50 million revolver was $40 million. -- We expect funds from operations between $60 million and $80 million for fiscal year 2013. -- We expect capital expenditures to be between $50 million and $60 million and working capital usage to be moderate, with cash declining moderately due to payments related to the Niotan acquisition and investments in NT. -- No debt maturities over the next 12 months. -- No dividends or additional acquisitions. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on KEMET, to be published separately on RatingsDirect. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that KEMET will continue to generate positive FOCF over the near term despite expected earnings declines. We believe that the acquisition of NT will likely proceed and will enhance KEMET's business profile over time. However, uncertainty regarding the financial impact and structure related to the potential purchase of NT constrains the rating at the current rating. Although unlikely, we could lower the rating if KEMET pursues an aggressive financial policy, such as a sizable debt-financed share repurchase or if operating results worsen so that debt to EBITDA is sustained above 5x. 