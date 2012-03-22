March 22 - Several trends are testing the Canadian banks' operating performance, says a report published today by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services. The commentary, "Canadian Banks Prepare To Tighten Their Belts To Offset An Earnings Squeeze," says that persistent low interest rates and fierce pricing competition are cutting into retail margins, while high domestic consumer debt is beginning to slow demand for credit. And the uncertainties pervading the global economy and capital markets have the potential to constrain revenue growth this year. "We expect Canadian banks to focus on cutting costs and raising banking fees to combat the pressures on earnings," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Lidia Parfeniuk. We believe that the current high level of trading income is unsustainable because capital markets remain fragile. "But if the early signs of stronger economic prospects for Canada and the U.S., and diminishing tail risk in Europe firm into lasting trends, we would expect the constraints on overall revenues to ease," added Ms. Parfeniuk. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media representative provided.