(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)
NEW YORK, March 22 Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services today raised its ratings on four classes of commercial
mortgage pass-through certificates from JPMorgan Chase
Commercial Mortgage Securities Corp.'s series 2006-FL1, a U.S.
commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction.
Concurrently, we affirmed our ratings on seven other classes
from the same transaction (see list).
The rating actions follow our analysis of the transaction,
which included our revaluation of the remaining two
floating-rate amortizing loans, deal structure, and liquidity
available to the trust. Our raised ratings also considered that
we expect the larger of the two remaining loans (70.5% of the
trust balance), based on information from the master servicer,
to most likely be refinanced and repay in full by its June 9,
2012, maturity date.
The affirmed ratings on the principal and interest
certificates reflect subordination and liquidity support levels
that are consistent with the outstanding ratings. We also
considered the refinancing risk on the Independence Mall loan.
We affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' rating on the class X-2 interest-only
certificates based on our current criteria.
We based our analysis, in part, on a review of the
borrower's operating statements for the year-ended Dec. 31,
2011, the year-ended Dec. 31, 2010, the borrower's 2012
operating expenses budgets, and the borrower's December 2011
rent rolls.
As of the March 15, 2012, trustee remittance report, the
trust consisted of two floating-rate amortizing loans indexed to
one-month LIBOR totaling $251.0 million. The one-month LIBOR
rate was 0.2485% according to the March 2012 trustee remittance
report.
The Crossgates Mall loan, the larger of the two remaining
loans in the trust, has a trust and whole-loan balance of $176.9
million (70.5%). The loan is secured by 1.24 million sq. ft. of
a 1.68 million-sq.-ft. regional mall in Albany, N.Y. The master
servicer, Wells Fargo Bank N.A. (Wells Fargo), reported a debt
service coverage (DSC) of 5.00x for year-end 2011, and occupancy
was 79.1%, according to the Dec. 31, 2011, rent roll. Anchor
tenants include J.C. Penney Co. Inc. (179,964 sq. ft.),
Burlington Coat Factory Warehouse Corp. (64,582 sq. ft.), and
Forever 21 Inc. (62,858 sq. ft.), according to the December 2011
rent roll. Our adjusted valuation, using an 8.25% capitalization
rate, yielded an in-trust stressed loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of
60.5%. The loan amortizes on a 30-year schedule and matures on
June 9, 2012. Wells Fargo indicated that the borrower has
requested a payoff quote effective April 9, 2012.
The Independence Mall loan, the smaller of the two remaining
loans in the trust, has a trust and whole-loan balance of $74.1
million (29.5%). The loan is secured by 679,705 sq. ft. of an
830,158-sq.-ft. regional mall in Kingston, Mass. Wells Fargo
reported a 1.66x DSC for year-end 2011, and occupancy was 67.5%,
according to the Dec. 31, 2011, rent roll. Anchor tenants
include Target Corp. (126,000 sq. ft.), Sears holding Corp.
(79,441 sq. ft.), and H&M Group (34,000 sq. ft.), according to
the December 2011 rent roll. Our adjusted valuation, using an
9.0% capitalization rate, yielded an in-trust stressed LTV ratio
of 108.1%. The loan amortizes on a 20-year schedule and matures
on Feb. 9, 2013.
RATINGS RAISED
JPMorgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities Corp. Commercial
mortgage pass-through certificates series 2006-FL1
Rating
Class To From Credit enhancement (%)
D AAA (sf) AA+ (sf) 41.32
E AAA (sf) AA (sf) 34.34
F AAA (sf) A+ (sf) 28.75
G AA- (sf) A 22.88
RATINGS AFFIRMED
JPMorgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities Corp. Commercial
mortgage pass-through certificates series 2006-FL1
Class Rating Credit enhancement %
A-2 AAA (sf) 75.96
B AAA (sf) 61.16
C AAA (sf) 48.58
H A- (sf) 15.90
J BB (sf) 10.03
K CCC (sf) 3.33
X-2 AAA (sf) N/A