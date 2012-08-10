Aug 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'AA-' senior unsecured debt rating to Cincinnati, Ohio-based Procter & Gamble Co.'s (P&G; AA-/Stable/A-1+) $1 billion floating rate senior unsecured notes due February 2014 and EUR1 billion 2% senior unsecured notes due 2022. P&G issued the notes under the company's most recent Rule 415 shelf registration. We believe credit protection measures will remain fairly steady in fiscal 2013 (ending June 30), including lease- and pension-adjusted leverage in the 2x area and the ratio of funds from operations to total debt at or close to 40%. The ratings on P&G reflect our belief the company will continue to have an "excellent" business profile, based on its broad geographic and product diversity, strong global market positions, and diversified brand portfolio. The company's "modest" financial profile reflects our expectation it will continue to generate robust cash flow while maintaining strong liquidity and a moderate financial policy. P&G had approximately $29.8 billion of reported debt outstanding as of June 30, 2012. Our other ratings on the company, including the 'AA-' long-term and 'A-1+' short-term corporate credit ratings, remain unchanged. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the summary analysis on P&G, published June 26, 2012, on RatingsDirect.) The outlook is stable. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Procter & Gamble Co. Corporate Credit Rating AA-/Stable/A-1+ New Rating Procter & Gamble Co. $1 bil. sr unsecd notes due 2014 AA- EUR1 bil. 2% sr unsecd notes due 2022 AA- Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.